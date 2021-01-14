- Energy weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- 2021—a year of intense regulatory activity on net zero policy
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government responds to consultation on changes to domestic RHI Regulations
- OGA updates approach to amendments to licence timelines amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK labs to receive £213m in funding to help with upgrades amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Brexit
- EU Environment Committee seeks views on UK-EU relations in a number of areas
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Ofgem outlines decision to increase DCC’s revenue at risk following consultation
- Ofgem seeks comment on revised OPR
- Networks and network connections
- ESO publishes its 2021 Operability Strategy Report
- Nuclear energy
- EA launches consultation for implementation of a new nuclear power station type
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- National Grid announces 2020 was Britain’s most environmentally friendly year yet
- International energy
- Comment—sculpting of EU hydrogen market will be a hard, divisive task in 2021
- Private entities invited to participate in the EU renewable energy financing mechanism
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of key net zero policy publications we expect to see delivered over the course of 2021 following the publication, at the end of last year, of the Energy White Paper. In addition, BEIS has this week published the government’s response to its consultation on changes to the domestic RHI to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), Ofgem has announced its decision to increase the DCC’s revenue at risk and launched a consultation on guidance for the revised OPR, and National Grid ESO has released its Operability Strategy Report for 2021.
