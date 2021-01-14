Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Published on: 14 January 2021
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of key net zero policy publications we expect to see delivered over the course of 2021 following the publication, at the end of last year, of the Energy White Paper. In addition, BEIS has this week published the government's response to its consultation on changes to the domestic RHI to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19), Ofgem has announced its decision to increase the DCC's revenue at risk and launched a consultation on guidance for the revised OPR, and National Grid ESO has released its Operability Strategy Report for 2021.

