Energy weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Queen's Speech 2021—environment, climate change and energy
  • Queen’s Speech 2021—BEIS priorities for new parliamentary session
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem launches consultation on licence changes for Retail Code Consolidation
  • Ofgem publishes decision to send back CUSC Modification Proposal CMP344
  • Networks and network connections
  • National Grid ESO opens consultation on Network Options Assessment methodology
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of key announcements in the Queen’s Speech of interest to energy lawyers. We also cover BEIS’ response to its Supply Chain Plans and CfD contract changes consultation, and its publication of the latest updates regarding CCUS business models and the UK ETS allocation table for the 2021–2025. In addition Ofgem has this week launched a consultation on proposed licence amendments to reflect changes brought about by the Retail Code Consolidation and confirmed its launch of the RER in Q3 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

