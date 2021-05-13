Energy weekly highlights—13 May 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our analysis of key announcements in the Queen’s Speech of interest to energy lawyers. We also cover BEIS’ response to its Supply Chain Plans and CfD contract changes consultation, and its publication of the latest updates regarding CCUS business models and the UK ETS allocation table for the 2021–2025. In addition Ofgem has this week launched a consultation on proposed licence amendments to reflect changes brought about by the Retail Code Consolidation and confirmed its launch of the RER in Q3 2021.
