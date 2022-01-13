LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—13 January 2022

Published on: 13 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  Energy weekly highlights—13 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Judgment Alert: R (on the application of ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd) v Gas and Electricity Markets Authority [2022] EWHC 37 (Admin)
  • REA publishes recommendations for tackling energy bill crisis
  • Renewable energy
  • Views sought on draft guidance documents regarding closure of DRHI scheme
  • Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
  • BEIS publishes updates on CCUS commercial frameworks for transport, storage, power, and industrial carbon capture business models
  • IETF Phase 2 opens for applications from 31 January 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: BEIS’ updates on the proposed commercial Carbon Capture, Storage and Usage (CCUS) frameworks for transport and storage, power, and industrial carbon capture business models, the launching of a new ‘Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme’ and Ofgem’s call for views on its draft guidance for the administration of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (DRHI) scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

