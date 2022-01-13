- Energy weekly highlights—13 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Judgment Alert: R (on the application of ScottishPower Energy Retail Ltd) v Gas and Electricity Markets Authority [2022] EWHC 37 (Admin)
- REA publishes recommendations for tackling energy bill crisis
- Renewable energy
- Views sought on draft guidance documents regarding closure of DRHI scheme
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- BEIS publishes updates on CCUS commercial frameworks for transport, storage, power, and industrial carbon capture business models
- IETF Phase 2 opens for applications from 31 January 2022
- BEIS announces new scheme for technologies producing hydrogen from biomass
- International energy
- ENTSO-E and EU DSO Entity sign MoU to lead decarbonising energy transition
- EU ETS emissions continued to decline during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
- Firms sending fossil fuels to EU should face methane rules too, EU lawmakers say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: BEIS’ updates on the proposed commercial Carbon Capture, Storage and Usage (CCUS) frameworks for transport and storage, power, and industrial carbon capture business models, the launching of a new ‘Hydrogen BECCS Innovation Programme’ and Ofgem’s call for views on its draft guidance for the administration of the Domestic Renewable Heat Incentive (DRHI) scheme.
