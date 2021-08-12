Energy weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes decisions from Ofgem on default tariffs in cap period seven, BEIS’ consultation on payment defaults under the RO scheme and analysis of the Revised National Planning Policy Framework and the resultant implications for climate change and sustainable transport. Also this week, BEIS introduced the shared group loop modified capacity budget cap for 2021–2022 and issued new guidance on opting out of UK ETS. or to read the full analysis.