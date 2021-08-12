menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem announces increase in energy price cap from 1 October 2021
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS and Ofgem open consultation on payment defaults under RO scheme
  • Revised National Planning Policy Framework—implications for climate change and sustainable transport
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • BEIS introduces shared ground loop modified capacity budget cap for 2021–2022
  • Ofgem announces a series of decisions on default tariffs in cap seven
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes decisions from Ofgem on default tariffs in cap period seven, BEIS’ consultation on payment defaults under the RO scheme and analysis of the Revised National Planning Policy Framework and the resultant implications for climate change and sustainable transport. Also this week, BEIS introduced the shared group loop modified capacity budget cap for 2021–2022 and issued new guidance on opting out of UK ETS. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

