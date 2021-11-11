Energy weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: a round-up of ‘Energy Day’ and ‘Transport Day’ at COP26, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) policy statement on the role of sustainable biomass for net zero, as well as its’ updates on CCUS business models and cluster sequencing process and the publication by the Scottish Government’s of its draft Hydrogen Action Plan. or to read the full analysis.