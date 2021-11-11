LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—11 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • COP26
  • COP26 round-up—4 November 2021 (Energy Day)
  • COP26 round-up—10 November 2021 (Transport Day)
  • Renewable Energy
  • Scotland publishes draft Hydrogen Action Plan
  • UNEP publishes best practice examples to sustainably finance renewable energy
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
  • BEIS publishes biomass policy statement on sustainable biomass for net zero
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: a round-up of ‘Energy Day’ and ‘Transport Day’ at COP26, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) policy statement on the role of sustainable biomass for net zero, as well as its’ updates on CCUS business models and cluster sequencing process and the publication by the Scottish Government’s of its draft Hydrogen Action Plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

