- Energy weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- COP26
- COP26 round-up—4 November 2021 (Energy Day)
- COP26 round-up—10 November 2021 (Transport Day)
- Renewable Energy
- Scotland publishes draft Hydrogen Action Plan
- UNEP publishes best practice examples to sustainably finance renewable energy
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS publishes biomass policy statement on sustainable biomass for net zero
- Updates published on CCUS business models and cluster sequencing process
- Oil and Gas
- OGA investigates possible breach of production consents
- Nuclear energy
- BEIS announces backing of new small nuclear technology with £210m
- NDA publishes its Mission Progress Report 2021
- Planning issues in energy projects
- Ofgem launches consultation on ET Network Planning Review findings
- International energy
- Brexit Bulletin—government responds to report on TCA impact on food, environment, energy and health
- Global Regulatory Accelerator launched to expedite energy transition
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: a round-up of ‘Energy Day’ and ‘Transport Day’ at COP26, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) policy statement on the role of sustainable biomass for net zero, as well as its’ updates on CCUS business models and cluster sequencing process and the publication by the Scottish Government’s of its draft Hydrogen Action Plan.
