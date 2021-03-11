Energy weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS' announcement of further government funding for green energy technology, its publication of a report on the Capacity Market T-1 Capacity Auction, and the launch of its new consultation on proposed incremental and technical improvements to the Capacity Market. In addition, Ofgem has this week published a consultation on amending the licence fee cost recovery principles, and the CMA has announced that it is considering granting permissions to nine energy companies to appeal against Ofgem's RIIO–2 price control decisions.