Energy weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem launches consultation on licence fee cost recovery principles
  • CMA to consider appeals from energy companies against modifications
  • Renewable energy
  • BEIS announces£92m of government funding to power green technologies
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • Auction Monitor report on T-1 Capacity Auction published
  • BEIS consults on changes to Capacity Market regulation
Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ announcement of further government funding for green energy technology, its publication of a report on the Capacity Market T-1 Capacity Auction, and the launch of its new consultation on proposed incremental and technical improvements to the Capacity Market. In addition, Ofgem has this week published a consultation on amending the licence fee cost recovery principles, and the CMA has announced that it is considering granting permissions to nine energy companies to appeal against Ofgem’s RIIO–2 price control decisions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

