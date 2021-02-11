- Energy weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
- Electricity procurement—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem announces energy price cap increase from April 2021
- Networks and network connections
- Launch of Energy Network Association Green Recovery Scheme
- Ofgem publishes decision on modifications to RIIO-2 following consultation
More...
- Ofgem seeks views on associated documents for implementation of RIIO-2
- SSEN launches call for evidence to inform investment in green electricity projects
- Renewable energy
- Six Round 4 Offshore Wind Leasing Projects around England and Wales proposed
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- BEIS sets out adjustments to the parameters for the Capacity Market auctions
- Planning issues in energy projects
- Infrastructure developments to protect diminishing natural resources in the UK
- Energy disputes
- RWE seeks compensation over Dutch coal phaseout under Energy Charter Treaty
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Latest round of EEF to provide £11m in funding for energy entrepreneurs
- Consultation launched by BEIS on carbon capture, usage and storage (CUUS)
- International energy
- ACER and CEER publish first White Paper on regulating pure hydrogen networks
- European Commission launches consultation on methane leakage in energy sector
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ publication of a letter setting out adjustments to the parameters for CM auctions, updated guidance on electricity procurement post-Brexit, and a consultation on carbon capture, usage and storage in relation to cluster sequencing. This week the Crown Estate also published an update on the tender process for Offshore Wind Leasing round 4 and the European Commission published its proposal to extend provisional application of the EU–UK TCA beyond 28 February 2021.
