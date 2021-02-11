Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Energy weekly highlights—11 February 2021
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—11 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit Bulletin—EU proposes extending provisional application of the TCA until 30 April 2021
  • Electricity procurement—post-Brexit transition guidance from BEIS
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem announces energy price cap increase from April 2021
  • Networks and network connections
  • Launch of Energy Network Association Green Recovery Scheme
  • Ofgem publishes decision on modifications to RIIO-2 following consultation
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ publication of a letter setting out adjustments to the parameters for CM auctions, updated guidance on electricity procurement post-Brexit, and a consultation on carbon capture, usage and storage in relation to cluster sequencing. This week the Crown Estate also published an update on the tender process for Offshore Wind Leasing round 4 and the European Commission published its proposal to extend provisional application of the EU–UK TCA beyond 28 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More