Energy weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes BEIS’ publication of a letter setting out adjustments to the parameters for CM auctions, updated guidance on electricity procurement post-Brexit, and a consultation on carbon capture, usage and storage in relation to cluster sequencing. This week the Crown Estate also published an update on the tender process for Offshore Wind Leasing round 4 and the European Commission published its proposal to extend provisional application of the EU–UK TCA beyond 28 February 2021. or to read the full analysis.