Energy weekly highlights—10 March 2022

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis on risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects, UK’s announcement that it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the final results of the T-4 Capacity Auction for delivery year 2025–2026 and the publication of the European Commission’s draft plan for tackling energy price rises and security concerns. or to read the full analysis.