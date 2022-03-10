LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—10 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Renewable energy
  • Risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects
  • Notice published on applying for DRHI or BUS before and after 1 April 2022
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • Final results of T-4 Capacity Auction for delivery year 2025–2026 published
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
  • Green Heat Network Fund opens for round 1 of applications on 14 March 2022
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: an analysis on risks associated with new technology on renewable energy projects, UK’s announcement that it will phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, the final results of the T-4 Capacity Auction for delivery year 2025–2026 and the publication of the European Commission’s draft plan for tackling energy price rises and security concerns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelines

Interim injunctions—the American Cyanamid guidelinesThis Practice Note is concerned with substantive interim injunctions, which are a particular species of injunction granted on a temporary basis ahead of trial. As set out below, there are different considerations depending on whether the interim

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets