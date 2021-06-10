menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Ofgem seeks comments on consequential changes to codes amid new REC
  • Networks and network connections
  • Ofgem publishes decision on pre-operational force majeure arrangements
  • Renewable energy
  • Onshore Wind Bill [HL]
  • Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
  • BEIS launches competition for longer duration energy storage projects
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a news analysis on nuclear fusion technology, the ‘holy grail’ of green energy, and the legal and market context of fusion energy in the run-up to COP26. In addition Ofgem has this week published a new consultation on the consequential changes to codes in view of the new Retail Energy Code and a decision on pre-operational force majeure arrangements, while BEIS has launched two competitions to encourage the development of innovative longer duration energy storage projects and published the UK’s final integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

