Energy weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes a news analysis on nuclear fusion technology, the ‘holy grail’ of green energy, and the legal and market context of fusion energy in the run-up to COP26. In addition Ofgem has this week published a new consultation on the consequential changes to codes in view of the new Retail Energy Code and a decision on pre-operational force majeure arrangements, while BEIS has launched two competitions to encourage the development of innovative longer duration energy storage projects and published the UK’s final integrated National Energy and Climate Plan. or to read the full analysis.