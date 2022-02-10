- Energy weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and materials
- Subsidy Control Bill
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Electricity Supplier Payments (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Energy Payment Support Scheme Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
- Energy price cap to increase by £693 from April 2022
- Ofgem amends default tariff cap to include additional allowance for GGL
- National Grid ESO consults on B6 Constraint Management Pathfinder 2024–2025
More...
- Ofgem amends rules on milestone assessments and reporting requirements
- Ofgem publishes decisions on energy price cap methodology
- Networks and network connections
- Independent report from RIIO–2 Challenge Group on business plans published
- Ofgem consults on RIIO-1 closeout methodologies
- Ofgem publishes RIIO-2 documents
- Renewable energy
- Ofgem publishes DRHI guide
- OPSS publishes guidance for sellers of electric vehicle smart charge points
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- BEIS launches consultations on supply chain plans for CfD scheme
- Budgets for LCCC and ESC for 2022–2023 and 2024–2025 approved
- Contracts for Difference auctions to run annually from March 2023
- Nuclear energy
- Joint European Torus facility demonstrates 59 MJ of sustained fusion energy
- Oil and gas
- OGA publishes report on Phase 3 of Energy Integration Project
- AIPN set to change name to AIEN, replacing petroleum for energy
- OGUK changes name and expands to cover low-carbon energy generation
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Climate Change Litigation (Plan B Earth v Prime Minister)
- BEIS updates guidance on Hydrogen BECCS programme
- EA publishes updated greenhouse gas emissions charging scheme guidance
- International energy
- CEER publishes report on effects of coronavirus (COVID-19) on energy sector
- Commission launches initiative to impose EU rules on certifying carbon removal
- ENTSO-E announces new structure to enhance energy market co-ordination
- EU carbon border tax could extend to methane emissions, Brussels official says
- New EU measures to tackle energy crisis could be announced on 2 March 2022
- Sum of €470,000 requested for preparatory studies in CEF Energy
- US-EU Energy Council convenes to discuss key global energy challenges
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will increase from 1 April 2022 as well as the publication of its decisions on energy price cap methodology and on the introduction of measures to strengthen its milestone assessment framework and reporting requirements in relation to significant commercial developments, BEIS’ confirmation that the Contracts for Difference auctions are to run annually from March 2023,., and the change of names by AIPN to AIEN and by OGUK to Offshore Energies UK, respectively.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.