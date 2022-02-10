Energy weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will increase from 1 April 2022 as well as the publication of its decisions on energy price cap methodology and on the introduction of measures to strengthen its milestone assessment framework and reporting requirements in relation to significant commercial developments, BEIS’ confirmation that the Contracts for Difference auctions are to run annually from March 2023,., and the change of names by AIPN to AIEN and by OGUK to Offshore Energies UK, respectively. or to read the full analysis.