LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—10 February 2022

Published on: 10 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy weekly highlights—10 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and materials
  • Subsidy Control Bill
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • Electricity Supplier Payments (Amendment) Regulations 2022
  • Energy Payment Support Scheme Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2022
  • Energy price cap to increase by £693 from April 2022
  • Ofgem amends default tariff cap to include additional allowance for GGL
  • National Grid ESO consults on B6 Constraint Management Pathfinder 2024–2025
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes: Ofgem’s announcement that the energy price cap will increase from 1 April 2022 as well as the publication of its decisions on energy price cap methodology and on the introduction of measures to strengthen its milestone assessment framework and reporting requirements in relation to significant commercial developments, BEIS’ confirmation that the Contracts for Difference auctions are to run annually from March 2023,., and the change of names by AIPN to AIEN and by OGUK to Offshore Energies UK, respectively. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for