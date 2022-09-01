Energy weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s policy statements, alongside draft regulations as introduced to Parliament, regarding the Energy Security Bill, its guidance on the ECO4 scheme 2022–2026 to make energy provision more efficient, its consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Scottish Government’s report of the Heat in Buildings programme throughout 2019–2020, and an analysis on the role of climate law in investment arbitration across the globe. or to read the full analysis.