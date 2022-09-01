LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Energy weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • BEIS publishes Energy Security Bill statements and draft regulations
  • BEIS publishes guidance on Energy Company Obligation scheme
  • Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4
  • Shell Energy Retail compensates customers affected by operational errors
  • Ofgem updates energy price cap levels for October–December 2022
  • Electricity Code Modifications
  • Renewable energy
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s policy statements, alongside draft regulations as introduced to Parliament, regarding the Energy Security Bill, its guidance on the ECO4 scheme 2022–2026 to make energy provision more efficient, its consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Scottish Government’s report of the Heat in Buildings programme throughout 2019–2020, and an analysis on the role of climate law in investment arbitration across the globe. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

