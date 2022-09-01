- Energy weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- BEIS publishes Energy Security Bill statements and draft regulations
- BEIS publishes guidance on Energy Company Obligation scheme
- Ofgem publishes supplier data dictionary for ECO4
- Shell Energy Retail compensates customers affected by operational errors
- Ofgem updates energy price cap levels for October–December 2022
- Electricity Code Modifications
- Renewable energy
More...
- Renewables Obligation for 2021–2022 to be met by 1 September 2022
- Capacity Market, balancing services and energy system flexibility
- Elexon permitted to undertake administrative duties to support CMAG
- Property and construction issues in the energy sector
- Scottish Government publishes summary report on progress made under HIBs programme
- Energy disputes
- Judgment Alert: URE Energy Ltd v Notting Hill Genesis [2022] EWHC 1809 (Comm)
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- Climate law in investment arbitration—two sides of the same coin
- Consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage launched
- Scottish Government launches third round of SIETF competitions
- International energy
- EU regulators work to fight price increases and overhaul electricity market
- Comment—EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse
- European Commission announces renewable energy cross-border projects
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS)’s policy statements, alongside draft regulations as introduced to Parliament, regarding the Energy Security Bill, its guidance on the ECO4 scheme 2022–2026 to make energy provision more efficient, its consultation on business models for hydrogen transport and storage, the Scottish Government’s report of the Heat in Buildings programme throughout 2019–2020, and an analysis on the role of climate law in investment arbitration across the globe.
