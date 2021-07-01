Energy weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include the ESO’s Winter Review and Consultation for 2021, BEIS’s confirmation of the early close of unabated coal, the judgement in Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others on greenhouse gas emission allowance trading, the CCC’s report on the UK government’s climate change progress and the REA’s response to the same. In addition, this week BEIS has published its quarterly bulletin on energy trends. or to read the full analysis.