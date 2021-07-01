- Energy weekly highlights—1 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Lockdown measures significantly impact certain fuel categories throughout 2020
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- National Grid publishes Winter Review and Consultation Report for 2021
- Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
- Government moves deadline to end the use of coal power to October 2024
- Oil and gas
- Statistics show 31% drop in oil used for transport compared with Q1 2020
- Energy disputes
- Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others
- Judgment Alert: Re Hurricane Energy plc [2021] EWHC 1759 (Ch)
- The role of international arbitration in the landscape of climate change disputes
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- CCC publishes findings on the UK government’s climate change progress
- REA responds to CCC 2021 Progress Report to Parliament
- Sustainable living—making UK homes net zero by 2025
- International energy
- UK and Norway issue statement on bilateral energy relationship
- Council of the EU adopts European climate law
- European Parliament endorses new EU Climate Law
- LexTalk®Energy: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include the ESO’s Winter Review and Consultation for 2021, BEIS’s confirmation of the early close of unabated coal, the judgement in Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others on greenhouse gas emission allowance trading, the CCC’s report on the UK government’s climate change progress and the REA’s response to the same. In addition, this week BEIS has published its quarterly bulletin on energy trends.
