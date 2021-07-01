menu-search
Energy weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Lockdown measures significantly impact certain fuel categories throughout 2020
  • Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
  • National Grid publishes Winter Review and Consultation Report for 2021
  • Conventional power, waste to energy, biomass, and CHP projects
  • Government moves deadline to end the use of coal power to October 2024
  • Oil and gas
  • Statistics show 31% drop in oil used for transport compared with Q1 2020
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights include the ESO’s Winter Review and Consultation for 2021, BEIS’s confirmation of the early close of unabated coal, the judgement in Elliott-Smith v Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and others on greenhouse gas emission allowance trading, the CCC’s report on the UK government’s climate change progress and the REA’s response to the same. In addition, this week BEIS has published its quarterly bulletin on energy trends. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

