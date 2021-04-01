Sign-in Help
Energy weekly highlights—1 April 2021

This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on BEIS’ new industrial decarbonisation strategy. In addition, the government has this week agreed a North Sea Transition Deal with the oil and gas industry, BEIS confirmed that changes to the Domestic RHI scheme will come into force from 1 April 2021 and Ofgem has launched a consultation on its proposed approach to force majeure events in interconnector projects, published its decisions on modifying the system charging methodology and the revised OPR following consultation, and announced its intention to take action over supplier compliance for customers with restricted meters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

