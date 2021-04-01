- Energy weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—European Parliament Think Tank publishes first appraisal of Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Electricity and gas market regulation and licensing
- Ofgem publishes its work programme to tackle climate change
- Ofgem takes action over supplier compliance for customers with restricted meters
- Network and network connections
- Ofgem opens consultations on interconnector licences
- Ofgem publishes guidance on cost submissions for electricity interconnectors
More...
- Ofgem agrees to modification of system charging methodology
- Ofgem publishes decision on consent for National Grid Gas
- Ofgem publishes guidance on LOTI Re-opener
- Oil and gas
- Government agrees deal with oil and gas sectors to reduce pollution
- Renewable energy
- BEIS announces regulations amending Domestic RHI to come into force on 1 April 2021
- Ofgem publishes guidance on tariff guarantee applications
- BEIS launches strategic environmental assessment scoping consultation
- BEIS announces over £30m investment for batteries and hydrogen vehicles
- Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change
- What to expect from the government’s new industrial decarbonisation strategy
- BEIS publishes consultation outcome on enabling clean energy exports
- CCC publishes Carbon Budget advice letter to BEIS Secretary
- Government letter to businesses set outs Plan for Growth
- Government provides further £300m funding for green home upgrades
- International energy
- European Commission seeks views on Gas Directive and Gas Regulation revisions
- LexTalk®Energy: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Energy weekly highlights includes our latest News Analysis on BEIS’ new industrial decarbonisation strategy. In addition, the government has this week agreed a North Sea Transition Deal with the oil and gas industry, BEIS confirmed that changes to the Domestic RHI scheme will come into force from 1 April 2021 and Ofgem has launched a consultation on its proposed approach to force majeure events in interconnector projects, published its decisions on modifying the system charging methodology and the revised OPR following consultation, and announced its intention to take action over supplier compliance for customers with restricted meters.
