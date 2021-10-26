LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Energy price surge prompts divisions among EU leaders over climate policy, markets

Published on: 26 October 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: Surging EU energy prices won’t see a co-ordinated response among national governments, judging by comments made by leaders arriving for a summit on 21 October 2021. Heads of government expressed different views on the cause of the crisis, as well as on what measures they might take to bring it under control. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

