Sign-in Help
Home / Energy / Key developments and materials / Brexit

Legal News

Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement

Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
Published on: 19 January 2021
Updated on: 19 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
  • Regulatory and transmission system operators’ co-operation
  • Third party access and unbundling
  • Interconnectors
  • Power trading
  • Renewable energy
  • Climate change
  • Carbon pricing
  • Nuclear power
  • Outlook

Article summary

Energy analysis: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) establishes objectives regarding the energy market by providing that the TCA facilitates trade and investment between the EU and the UK (the parties) in the areas of energy and raw materials, and supports security of supply and environmental sustainability, notably in contributing to the fight against climate change in those areas. Silke Goldberg, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, considers the TCA’s impact on regulatory and transmission system operators’ co-operation, power trading, interconnectors and renewable energy. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contractual damages—pecuniary losses

This Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for financial loss (pecuniary loss), ie expectation-based damages, reliance-based damages and gains-based damages.For guidance on contractual damages generally, see Practice Note: Contractual

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More