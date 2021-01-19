- Energy markets in the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Regulatory and transmission system operators’ co-operation
- Third party access and unbundling
- Interconnectors
- Power trading
- Renewable energy
- Climate change
- Carbon pricing
- Nuclear power
- Outlook
Article summary
Energy analysis: The EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) establishes objectives regarding the energy market by providing that the TCA facilitates trade and investment between the EU and the UK (the parties) in the areas of energy and raw materials, and supports security of supply and environmental sustainability, notably in contributing to the fight against climate change in those areas. Silke Goldberg, partner at Herbert Smith Freehills, considers the TCA’s impact on regulatory and transmission system operators’ co-operation, power trading, interconnectors and renewable energy.
