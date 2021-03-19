Sign-in Help
End of the ‘loser pays’ rule in Scottish personal injury claims

Published on: 19 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: It has been announced that qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) will be introduced to Scottish personal injury proceedings from 30 June 2021. Graeme Macleod and Catriona Garcia-Alis of CMS (Edinburgh) examine this development. This article was first published on the CMS website on 17 March 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

