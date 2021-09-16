End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Insolvency Service has confirmed that the temporary insolvency provisions introduced under the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020) still in existence are coming to an end on 30 September 2021. However, in relation to winding up proceedings, new temporary provisions will affect winding-up petitions presented between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022 by virtue of the The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Amendments of Schedule 10) Regulations 2021). or to read the full analysis.