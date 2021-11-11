LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Governance / Finance

Legal News

Empty white space in a data hall operated by an IT company forms part of a rateable hereditament (Andrew Ricketts (Valuation Office Agency) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd)

Published on: 11 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Empty white space in a data hall operated by an IT company forms part of a rateable hereditament (Andrew Ricketts (Valuation Office Agency) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background
  • What did the court decide
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Upper Tribunal upheld the appeal by the VOA considering that customised white space was occupied and forming part of the hereditament to be assessed under paragraph 2(1) of Schedule 6 to the Local Government and Finance Act 1988 (LGFA 1988). This provides the rateable value of a hereditament is an ‘amount equal to the rent at which it is estimated the hereditament might reasonably be expected to be let from year to year’ subject to statutory assumptions. The ‘white space’ formed part of the hereditament. Alan Murdie, LL.B, barrister, Council Tax Legal Services and Nucleus Legal Advice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As