Empty white space in a data hall operated by an IT company forms part of a rateable hereditament (Andrew Ricketts (Valuation Office Agency) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd)

Local Government analysis: The Upper Tribunal upheld the appeal by the VOA considering that customised white space was occupied and forming part of the hereditament to be assessed under paragraph 2(1) of Schedule 6 to the Local Government and Finance Act 1988 (LGFA 1988). This provides the rateable value of a hereditament is an ‘amount equal to the rent at which it is estimated the hereditament might reasonably be expected to be let from year to year’ subject to statutory assumptions. The ‘white space’ formed part of the hereditament. Alan Murdie, LL.B, barrister, Council Tax Legal Services and Nucleus Legal Advice. or to read the full analysis.