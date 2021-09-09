Employment weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) two coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (2) an analysis of the EAT decision that a financial benefit in an employment contract can only be limited explicitly and unambiguously, (3) a consultation by the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) on changes to the identification of material risk takers for the remuneration regime, (4) an update from the PRA to its Remuneration Benchmarking and High Earners 2020 submissions, (5) an analysis of the Upper Tribunal decision regarding the Financial Conduct Authority’s decision to ban an advisor who had been convicted for grooming a 15 year old, (6) an analysis of the EAT judgment on what constitutes an offer to remove employment terms from collective bargaining, (7) new regulations relating to the TUPE arrangements for Public Health England staff, (8) consideration of the EAT judgment on a costs order when a claim has no reasonable prospect of success, (9) analysis of the EAT judgment that an email from an employer to an HR consultant was privileged as it was not iniquitous, (10) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (13) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.