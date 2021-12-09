- Employment weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CJRS guidance: correcting underpayments
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Negative pre-departure tests required and Nigeria added to UK red list
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 11) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 12) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 11) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Employment contract
- Court of Appeal adds its support for an implied term for employers to act fairly in disciplinary proceedings
- Employee’s appeal in relation to claim for copyright infringement of software created during employment dismissed
- Pay
- European Council greenlights adequate minimum wage protections
- Discrimination
- Claims regarding facial recognition and the use of AI in the workplace generally
- Appeal unsuccessful in claim that the SEISS unlawfully indirectly discriminated against self-employed recent mothers
- Gender pay gap
- Council of the EU proposes far reaching gender pay gap transparency tools
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 6 December 2021
- Flexible working
- CIPD launches new hybrid working guidance for employers
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Commons briefing examines flexible working
- TUPE
- Transfer of Undertakings (Protection of Employment) (Transfer of Staff to the Office for Environmental Protection) Regulations 2021
- Public sector equality duty
- Equality Act 2010 (Authorities subject to a duty regarding Socio-economic Inequalities) (No 2) (Wales) Regulations 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (2) the new requirement for a pre-departure coronavirus (COVID-19) test before entering the UK, (3) various travel-related coronavirus regulations, (4) a Court of Appeal judgment which looks at the possibility of an implied term for employers to act fairly in the course of disciplinary proceedings, (5) a Court of Appeal decision relating to an employee’s claim of copyright infringement relating to software created in the course of employment, (6) the European Council’s position regarding the establishment of adequate minimum wages in the EU, (7) analysis of recent discrimination claims regarding facial recognition and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace generally by Paul Griffin and Amanda Sanders, of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, (8) a Court of Appeal decision in respect of the claim that the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) indirectly discriminated against self-employed recent mothers, (9) the European Council’s position regarding pay transparency to help tackle the gender pay gap, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (11) new guidance from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) regarding hybrid working, (12) a new research briefing published by the House of Common Library on remote and hybrid work patterns, (13) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (14) a new Q&A.
