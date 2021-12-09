LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—9 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • CJRS guidance: correcting underpayments
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Negative pre-departure tests required and Nigeria added to UK red list
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 22) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 4) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (2) the new requirement for a pre-departure coronavirus (COVID-19) test before entering the UK, (3) various travel-related coronavirus regulations, (4) a Court of Appeal judgment which looks at the possibility of an implied term for employers to act fairly in the course of disciplinary proceedings, (5) a Court of Appeal decision relating to an employee’s claim of copyright infringement relating to software created in the course of employment, (6) the European Council’s position regarding the establishment of adequate minimum wages in the EU, (7) analysis of recent discrimination claims regarding facial recognition and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in the workplace generally by Paul Griffin and Amanda Sanders, of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, (8) a Court of Appeal decision in respect of the claim that the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) indirectly discriminated against self-employed recent mothers, (9) the European Council’s position regarding pay transparency to help tackle the gender pay gap, (10) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (11) new guidance from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) regarding hybrid working, (12) a new research briefing published by the House of Common Library on remote and hybrid work patterns, (13) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (14) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

