Employment weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) new guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission on discrimination by artificial intelligence, (2) a report from the Trades Union Congress on the ongoing problems with workplace racism, (3) a report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development on employer practice in relation to supporting working parents, (4) a research briefing from the House of Commons on the Carer’s Leave Bill 2022-23, (5) an EAT judgment on whether the merits of a case is a relevant considerations when deciding whether it is just and equitable to extend time, or whether to grant an application to amend, (6) an EAT decision on the impact of retrospective permission from the High Court for employment tribunals proceedings brought in breach of a Civil Procedure Order, (7) the new Employment Appeal Tribunal (Amendment) Rules 2022, (8) a consultation from the Office of Tax Simplification on the review of hybrid and distance working, (9) analysis by Daniel Gray of Taylor Vinters of algorithmic management in the workplace, (10) a research briefing from the House of Commons on the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023, (11) the announcement that the UK data protection legislation will be delayed amid leadership change, (12) analysis by Supinder Singh Sian, Naomi Hanrahan-Soar and Kathryn Denyer of Lewis Silkin LLP of using an Identity Service Provider for digital right to work checks, (13) the updated quarterly report from the Home Office on illegal working, (14) a request to the Migration Advisory Committee to review the shortage occupation list, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers and our horizon scanner, and (17) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.