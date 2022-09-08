LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—8 September 2022

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Employment weekly highlights—8 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Equality
  • EHRC publishes guidance on discrimination by artificial intelligence
  • New TUC report highlights ongoing problems with workplace racism
  • Maternity, parents and carers
  • CIPD publishes report on Employer focus on working parents
  • HoC Library publishes briefing paper on Carer’s Leave Bill 2022-23
  • Employment Tribunals
  • Merits of complaint may be relevant when deciding whether to extend time or allow an amendment
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) new guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission on discrimination by artificial intelligence, (2) a report from the Trades Union Congress on the ongoing problems with workplace racism, (3) a report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development on employer practice in relation to supporting working parents, (4) a research briefing from the House of Commons on the Carer’s Leave Bill 2022-23, (5) an EAT judgment on whether the merits of a case is a relevant considerations when deciding whether it is just and equitable to extend time, or whether to grant an application to amend, (6) an EAT decision on the impact of retrospective permission from the High Court for employment tribunals proceedings brought in breach of a Civil Procedure Order, (7) the new Employment Appeal Tribunal (Amendment) Rules 2022, (8) a consultation from the Office of Tax Simplification on the review of hybrid and distance working, (9) analysis by Daniel Gray of Taylor Vinters of algorithmic management in the workplace, (10) a research briefing from the House of Commons on the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill 2022–2023, (11) the announcement that the UK data protection legislation will be delayed amid leadership change, (12) analysis by Supinder Singh Sian, Naomi Hanrahan-Soar and Kathryn Denyer of Lewis Silkin LLP of using an Identity Service Provider for digital right to work checks, (13) the updated quarterly report from the Home Office on illegal working, (14) a request to the Migration Advisory Committee to review the shortage occupation list, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, legislation and consultation trackers and our horizon scanner, and (17) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liability

Joint, several, and joint and several liabilityContractWhere a contract is made by two or more parties it may contain a promise or obligation made by two or more of those parties. Any such promise may be:•joint•several, or•joint and severalWhether an undertaking is joint, several, or joint and

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More