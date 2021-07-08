Employment weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the government’s announcement about the next stage of easing restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic, (2) forthcoming changes to the self-isolation rule for fully vaccinated adults, (3) a direction and updated guidance from HMRC on the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme fifth grant, (4) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to travel for work in connection with the Edinburgh International Festival, (5) a report making recommendations on supporting progression out of low pay, (6) a decision of the Inner House of the Court of Session on the time limit for appealing health and safety prohibition notices, (7) an EAT judgment on relief from sanctions following failure to comply with an unless order, (8) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (9) revised guidelines on sound remuneration and internal governance by the European Banking Authority, (10) a discussion paper on improving diversity and inclusion in financial services, (11) a briefing on temporary business travel allowed under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, (12) revised guidance published by the Home Office in light of the end of the Brexit grace period, (13) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (14) a new Practice Note on positive action in employment, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, legislation, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, and (17) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.