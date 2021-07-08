- Employment weekly highlights—8 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Government announces next stage of easing coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Government announces self-isolation rule relaxation for fully vaccinated adults
- Treasury direction and updated HMRC guidance on self-employment income support scheme fifth grant
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 14) Regulations 2021
- Pay
- Employers called to support progression out of low pay
- Health and safety
- Health and safety: the time limit for appealing prohibition notices, revisited
- Protected rights in employment
- Flexible Working Bill
- Employment tribunals
- Extent of attempt to comply with unless order is relevant when considering relief from sanctions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 5 July 2021
- Financial services and banking
- EBA revises guidelines on sound remuneration policies and on internal governance
- FCA, PRA and BoE seek views on improving diversity and inclusion in financial services
- Brexit
- HoC Library publishes briefing on temporary business travel under EU-UK TCA
- Immigration
- Home Office publishes revised guidance in light of Brexit grace period end
- Home Office publishes Graduate route caseworker guidance
- Home Office updates Offshore wind workers Immigration Rules concession 2017
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the government’s announcement about the next stage of easing restrictions relating to the coronavirus pandemic, (2) forthcoming changes to the self-isolation rule for fully vaccinated adults, (3) a direction and updated guidance from HMRC on the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme fifth grant, (4) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to travel for work in connection with the Edinburgh International Festival, (5) a report making recommendations on supporting progression out of low pay, (6) a decision of the Inner House of the Court of Session on the time limit for appealing health and safety prohibition notices, (7) an EAT judgment on relief from sanctions following failure to comply with an unless order, (8) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (9) revised guidelines on sound remuneration and internal governance by the European Banking Authority, (10) a discussion paper on improving diversity and inclusion in financial services, (11) a briefing on temporary business travel allowed under the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement, (12) revised guidance published by the Home Office in light of the end of the Brexit grace period, (13) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (14) a new Practice Note on positive action in employment, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, legislation, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, and (17) new Q&As.
