Employment weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) confirmation from the Prime Minister that shops, gyms etc are to reopen from 12 April 2021, (2) announcement of free rapid coronavirus tests twice a week for everyone in England, (3) four new additions to the UK travel red list from 9 April 2021, (4) new health protection regulations in relation to international travel, (5) analysis by Jack Williams of Monckton Chambers of a Court of Appeal decision examining EU retained law, (6) consideration of the Supreme Court judgment on when a sleep-in worker is actually awake and working for the purposes of the national minimum wage, (7) updated guidance from the Pensions Regulator on cross-border occupational pension schemes, (8) a new zero rate for national insurance contributions for employers of armed forces veterans, (9) publication of the report by the Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities, (10) an examination of the road map for 2021–22 issued by the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals of England and Wales and of Scotland, (11) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (12) guidance from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for training providers offering apprenticeship training, (13) various updates to the guidance on sponsored work and temporary work immigration categories, (14) a Court of Appeal judgment on the amount of a health and safety fine, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, archived 2021 case, consultation and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (17) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

