Employment weekly highlights—7 October 2021

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updates to HMRC’s guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, (2) new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care for individuals who wish to obtain official proof that they are unable to get vaccinated, (3) updated rules from the Welsh government for international travel, (4) various coronavirus-related international travel regulations, (5) an Upper Tribunal tax decision on the status of an LLP member, (6) a Court of Appeal judgment on whether a recruitment policy requiring foster carer applicants to be heterosexual was discriminatory and/or violated art 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, (7) a reminder from the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the deadline for companies to report gender pay gap data, (8) a consultation from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on UK data protection reforms, (9) the extension of regulations temporarily relaxing provisions of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules, (10) details of the Home Office’s new temporary visa scheme for fuel tanker drivers, (11) an Order setting out the remuneration and conditions of employment for certain school teachers in England, (12) draft regulations to apply the Scottish specific equalities duties to South of Scotland Enterprise, (13) an EAT judgment on the making of an anonymity order when a person’s identity has been revealed earlier at a public hearing, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (15) dates for your diary, and (16) updates to our legislation, coronavirus legislation and 2021 archived case trackers. or to read the full analysis.