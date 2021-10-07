- Employment weekly highlights—7 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMRC guidance: CJRS and SEISS ended on 30 September
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DHSC publishes guidance for those unable to get vaccinated
- Welsh Government publishes rules for international travel to and from Wales
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 2) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Tax
- Fixed income LLP member held to be self-employed
- Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)
- R (on the application of Cornerstone (North East) Adoption and Fostering Services Ltd v Her Majesty's Chief Inspector of Education, Children's Services and Skills (OFSTED)
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- EHRC reminds companies of approaching gender pay gap reporting deadline
- Data protection and employee information
- Consultation on reforms to UK data protection law—what are the impacts?
- Working time and flexible working
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Immigration
- Concession to allow employment as HGV fuel drivers
- Public sector
- School Teachers’ Pay and Conditions (England) Order 2021
- Equality Act 2010 (Specific Duties) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Employment Tribunals
- Anonymity order may be made even if identity revealed earlier at public hearing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 October 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updates to HMRC’s guidance on the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and Self-Employment Income Support Scheme, (2) new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care for individuals who wish to obtain official proof that they are unable to get vaccinated, (3) updated rules from the Welsh government for international travel, (4) various coronavirus-related international travel regulations, (5) an Upper Tribunal tax decision on the status of an LLP member, (6) a Court of Appeal judgment on whether a recruitment policy requiring foster carer applicants to be heterosexual was discriminatory and/or violated art 14 of the European Convention on Human Rights, (7) a reminder from the Equality and Human Rights Commission of the deadline for companies to report gender pay gap data, (8) a consultation from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport on UK data protection reforms, (9) the extension of regulations temporarily relaxing provisions of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules, (10) details of the Home Office’s new temporary visa scheme for fuel tanker drivers, (11) an Order setting out the remuneration and conditions of employment for certain school teachers in England, (12) draft regulations to apply the Scottish specific equalities duties to South of Scotland Enterprise, (13) an EAT judgment on the making of an anonymity order when a person’s identity has been revealed earlier at a public hearing, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (15) dates for your diary, and (16) updates to our legislation, coronavirus legislation and 2021 archived case trackers.
