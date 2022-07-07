Employment weekly highlights—7 July 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Supreme Court’s judgment on diplomatic immunity in an employment tribunal claim involving modern slavery, (2) two new advisory notes from NHS Employers outlining changes to the NHS Terms and Conditions of Service Handbook, (3) final guidelines from the European Banking Authority on the remuneration benchmarking exercise under the EU Capital Requirements Directive, (4) evidence received by the Work and Pensions Committee as part of its inquiry on saving for later life, (5) the increase in the primary threshold for Class 1 NICs to £12,570 on 6 July 2022, (6) the introduction of a new service for Gender Recognition Certificate applications, (7) the outcome from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities consultation on the toilet provision for men and women, (8) a consultation from the Race Disparity Unit on its draft standards for ethnicity data, (9) reaction from lawyers to the proposed new British Bill of Rights, (10) a letter from the Joint Committee on Human Rights to the Justice Secretary on the Bill of Rights, (11) new guidance from the Department for Work and Pensions on which healthcare professionals are eligible to issue fit notes, (12) the announcement by Acas of its plan to improve the conciliation process, (13) guidance from the Solicitors Regulation Authority on accepting instructions from vulnerable clients, (14) new Practice Guidance from the Lord Chief Justice on new court powers relating to remote observation of hearings, (15) an analysis by James Perrott of Mayer Brown of the sponsorship of nannies and au pairs under the Skilled Worker immigration route, (16) the expansion of the Youth Mobility Scheme and Working Holiday Scheme to allow people aged 30–35 to live and work in the UK or New Zealand for up to three years, (17), updated guidance from the Home Office on the Youth Mobility Scheme ballot system, (18) the announcement that the Asylum Seekers (Permission to Work) Bill is due to have its second reading in the House of Commons on 16 September 2022, (19) changes to the order and layout of the topic tree in Lexis®PSL Employment, (20) dates for your diary, and (21) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers as well as our Employment horizon scanner. or to read the full analysis.