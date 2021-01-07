Employment weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) details of the national lockdown for England and Scotland, (2) updated coronavirus recommendations from the UK Chief Medical Officers and the NHS England Medical Director, (3) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (4) analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications by Alfred Artley of Monckton Chambers, (5) an examination by Phillip Souta, head of UK Public Policy at Clifford Chance of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), (6) analysis of the TCA by the Progressive Policy Think Tank, (7) various pieces of Brexit transition guidance, (8) updated guidance from the Department of International Trade on providing services and travelling for business, (9) the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee decision on social security co-ordination, (10) an EAT judgment on the right of an agency worker to be informed of a relevant vacancy, (11) analysis of the immigration implications of the TCA including comment by Kate Gamester of Charles Russell Speechlys, (12) publication by BEIS of the names of companies who failed to pay their workers the national minimum wage between September 2016 and July 2018, (13) legislation for Great Britain and Northern Ireland allowing individuals to be eligible for statutory sick pay during self-isolation periods, (14) new guidance from HMRC on National Insurance and social security contributions for UK and EU workers, (15) legislation amending the rules on drivers’ hours and tachographs, (16) updated guidance from the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) on international transfers under UK data protection law, (17) analysis of UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021 by Eleanor Duhs of Fieldfisher, (18) the ICO’s response to the announcement that the UK-EU trade deal will allow personal data to flow freely from the EU and EEA to the UK for an additional six months, (19) regulations entitling ecclesiastical office holders to parental bereavement leave, (20) an EAT judgment on the right to insist on an oral hearing for a strike out application, (21) a message from the Lord Chief Justice on the operation of the courts and tribunals, (22) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (23) analysis by Gordon Nardell QC and Michal Hain, barristers at Twenty Essex of the impact of the TCA on cross-border dispute resolution, (24) policy statement PS29/20 from the Prudential Regulation Authority, confirming its position on the Capital Requirements Directive V, (25) updated content, (26) dates for your diary, (27) updates to our legislation tracker, and (27) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.