- Employment weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—England and Scotland enter national lockdown
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated coronavirus alert recommendation
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (No 3) and (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 4) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Travel from South Africa) (England) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (All Tiers) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, South Africa) (Wales) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 9) Regulations 2020
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 25) Regulations 2020
- Brexit
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—Parliament approves the European Union (Future Relationship) Bill
- Comment—Relieved? UK and EU agree post-Brexit deal
- Brexit Bulletin—Council decision paves the way for signing of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—examining the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement
- Brexit Bulletin—draft EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement published
- PPTT analysis finds EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement leaves workers’ rights ‘at serious risk of erosion’
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- Information Law—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- EU and EEA citizens in the UK—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Providing services and travelling for business—updated Brexit transition guidance from DIT
- Brexit Bulletin—Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee publishes decision on social security co-ordination
- Status and worker categories
- Agency workers: right to be informed of relevant vacancy does not include right to apply
- Immigration
- Implementing the TCA—business immigration implications
- Pay, benefits and tax
- BEIS publishes list of 139 companies failing to pay minimum wage
- Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) (No 7) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020
- National Insurance and social security—new Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Working time and flexible working
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Data protection and employee information
- Updated ICO guidance on international transfers, including suggested SCC updates for UK GDPR
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on data protection
- Extended period for personal data flows following UK-EU trade deal 'best possible outcome', ICO says
- Maternity, parents and carers
- Ecclesiastical Offices (Terms of Service) (Amendment) Regulations 2020
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Party making application for strike out has no right to insist on oral hearing
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 January
- Cross border, international and jurisdictional issues
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement impact on cross-border dispute resolution
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- PRA publishes PS29/20: Capital Requirements Directive V (CRD V): Final policy
- New and updated content
- Updated content
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) details of the national lockdown for England and Scotland, (2) updated coronavirus recommendations from the UK Chief Medical Officers and the NHS England Medical Director, (3) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions and international travel, (4) analysis of the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020 and its implications by Alfred Artley of Monckton Chambers, (5) an examination by Phillip Souta, head of UK Public Policy at Clifford Chance of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA), (6) analysis of the TCA by the Progressive Policy Think Tank, (7) various pieces of Brexit transition guidance, (8) updated guidance from the Department of International Trade on providing services and travelling for business, (9) the Withdrawal Agreement Joint Committee decision on social security co-ordination, (10) an EAT judgment on the right of an agency worker to be informed of a relevant vacancy, (11) analysis of the immigration implications of the TCA including comment by Kate Gamester of Charles Russell Speechlys, (12) publication by BEIS of the names of companies who failed to pay their workers the national minimum wage between September 2016 and July 2018, (13) legislation for Great Britain and Northern Ireland allowing individuals to be eligible for statutory sick pay during self-isolation periods, (14) new guidance from HMRC on National Insurance and social security contributions for UK and EU workers, (15) legislation amending the rules on drivers’ hours and tachographs, (16) updated guidance from the Information Commissioners Office (ICO) on international transfers under UK data protection law, (17) analysis of UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021 by Eleanor Duhs of Fieldfisher, (18) the ICO’s response to the announcement that the UK-EU trade deal will allow personal data to flow freely from the EU and EEA to the UK for an additional six months, (19) regulations entitling ecclesiastical office holders to parental bereavement leave, (20) an EAT judgment on the right to insist on an oral hearing for a strike out application, (21) a message from the Lord Chief Justice on the operation of the courts and tribunals, (22) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (23) analysis by Gordon Nardell QC and Michal Hain, barristers at Twenty Essex of the impact of the TCA on cross-border dispute resolution, (24) policy statement PS29/20 from the Prudential Regulation Authority, confirming its position on the Capital Requirements Directive V, (25) updated content, (26) dates for your diary, (27) updates to our legislation tracker, and (27) a new Q&A.
