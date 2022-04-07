Employment weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on reducing the spread of infections, (2) guidance from the UKHSA on respiratory infections and coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) analysis by Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor at Stevens & Bolton on the new challenges employers face post 1 April 2022 regarding the coronavirus, (4) rescission of the Supreme Court ‘Covid Practice Note’ by Lord Reed, (5) a High Court judgment relating to an employer’s wrongful removal of ‘check-off’, (6) the Agricultural Wages (Wales) Order 2022, (7) the Agricultural Wages (Scotland) Order (No. 69) 2022 and guidance from the Scottish Government, (8) a First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) IR35 decision relating to arrangements with Sky to provide the services of punditry and co-commentating of former footballer Neil McCann, (9) the Employment Allowance (Increase of Maximum Amount) Regulations 2022, (10) a plan by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to address the challenges faced in Britain, (11) guidance from the EHRC for separate and single-sex service providers, (12) a new consultation by the government LGBT+ Business Champion, Iain Anderson, on workplace inclusivity, (13) new measures protecting ferry workers, (14) a call from the TUC for increased transparency from the government on its plans for workers’ rights, (15) guidance from the Certification Officer on how it intends to use the powers conferred by the Trade Union Act 2016, (16) confirmation that the Insolvency Service has initiated formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding redundancies at P&O Ferries, (17) the Presidential Roadmap for employment tribunals in the 2022–23 financial year, (18) analysis of an EAT judgment where a party was ordered to provide a news reporter with tribunal documents after the conclusion of a hearing, (19) an EAT decision which looks at the test for specific disclosure of documents in a whistleblowing claim, (20) the HMCTS updated operational summary for the week commencing 4 April 2022, (21) the Home Office’s updated right to work checks guidance document for employers and intra-company transfer sponsor guidance, (22) our Employment Key Facts document updated with April 2022 changes, (23) a new Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advice as at 31 March 2022, (24) dates for your diary, (25) updates to our case and legislation trackers, and (26) three new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.