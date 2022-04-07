- Employment weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Guidance published on reducing spread of infections including coronavirus
- UKHSA launches guidance on respiratory infections and coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus: new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers
- Supreme Court announces Lord Reed's rescission of 'Covid Practice Note'
- Employment contract
- Claimants found to have contractual right to ‘check-off’
- Pay
More...
- Agricultural Wages (Wales) Order 2022
- Scottish Government publishes 26th edition of agricultural wages guide
- Tax
- FTT dismisses Sky presenter’s PSC’s appeal against IR35 determination
- The Employment Allowance (Increase of Maximum Amount) Regulations 2022
- Equality
- EHRC publishes equality and human rights challenges plan
- EHRC publishes guidance for separate and single-sex service providers
- LGBT+ Business Champion opens consultation on workplace inclusivity
- Protected rights in employment
- DfT announces raft of measures in bid to protect ferry workers
- TUC demands that government come clean over its plans for workers’ rights
- Trade unions and industrial action
- Certification Officer publishes guidance on use of new powers
- Redundancy
- Insolvency Service commences criminal and civil investigations into P&O Ferries
- Employment tribunals
- Presidential Road Map for Employment Tribunals from April 2022 to March 2023
- Party may be ordered to provide non-party with tribunal documents after ET hearing
- Test for specific disclosure of documents said to show factual truth of subject of protected disclosures
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 April 2022
- Immigration
- Home Office updates right to work checks guidance for employers
- Intra-Company sponsor guidance updated for GBM transitional arrangements
- LexTalk®Employment: a Lexis®Nexis community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Fact Sheet
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on reducing the spread of infections, (2) guidance from the UKHSA on respiratory infections and coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) analysis by Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor at Stevens & Bolton on the new challenges employers face post 1 April 2022 regarding the coronavirus, (4) rescission of the Supreme Court ‘Covid Practice Note’ by Lord Reed, (5) a High Court judgment relating to an employer’s wrongful removal of ‘check-off’, (6) the Agricultural Wages (Wales) Order 2022, (7) the Agricultural Wages (Scotland) Order (No. 69) 2022 and guidance from the Scottish Government, (8) a First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) IR35 decision relating to arrangements with Sky to provide the services of punditry and co-commentating of former footballer Neil McCann, (9) the Employment Allowance (Increase of Maximum Amount) Regulations 2022, (10) a plan by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to address the challenges faced in Britain, (11) guidance from the EHRC for separate and single-sex service providers, (12) a new consultation by the government LGBT+ Business Champion, Iain Anderson, on workplace inclusivity, (13) new measures protecting ferry workers, (14) a call from the TUC for increased transparency from the government on its plans for workers’ rights, (15) guidance from the Certification Officer on how it intends to use the powers conferred by the Trade Union Act 2016, (16) confirmation that the Insolvency Service has initiated formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding redundancies at P&O Ferries, (17) the Presidential Roadmap for employment tribunals in the 2022–23 financial year, (18) analysis of an EAT judgment where a party was ordered to provide a news reporter with tribunal documents after the conclusion of a hearing, (19) an EAT decision which looks at the test for specific disclosure of documents in a whistleblowing claim, (20) the HMCTS updated operational summary for the week commencing 4 April 2022, (21) the Home Office’s updated right to work checks guidance document for employers and intra-company transfer sponsor guidance, (22) our Employment Key Facts document updated with April 2022 changes, (23) a new Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advice as at 31 March 2022, (24) dates for your diary, (25) updates to our case and legislation trackers, and (26) three new Q&As.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.