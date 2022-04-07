LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—7 April 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance published on reducing spread of infections including coronavirus
  • UKHSA launches guidance on respiratory infections and coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Post 1 April 2022—coronavirus: new era, new guidance, new challenges for employers
  • Supreme Court announces Lord Reed's rescission of 'Covid Practice Note'
  • Employment contract
  • Claimants found to have contractual right to ‘check-off’
  • Pay
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) on reducing the spread of infections, (2) guidance from the UKHSA on respiratory infections and coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) analysis by Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor at Stevens & Bolton on the new challenges employers face post 1 April 2022 regarding the coronavirus, (4) rescission of the Supreme Court ‘Covid Practice Note’ by Lord Reed, (5) a High Court judgment relating to an employer’s wrongful removal of ‘check-off’, (6) the Agricultural Wages (Wales) Order 2022, (7) the Agricultural Wages (Scotland) Order (No. 69) 2022 and guidance from the Scottish Government, (8) a First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) IR35 decision relating to arrangements with Sky to provide the services of punditry and co-commentating of former footballer Neil McCann, (9) the Employment Allowance (Increase of Maximum Amount) Regulations 2022, (10) a plan by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) to address the challenges faced in Britain, (11) guidance from the EHRC for separate and single-sex service providers, (12) a new consultation by the government LGBT+ Business Champion, Iain Anderson, on workplace inclusivity, (13) new measures protecting ferry workers, (14) a call from the TUC for increased transparency from the government on its plans for workers’ rights, (15) guidance from the Certification Officer on how it intends to use the powers conferred by the Trade Union Act 2016, (16) confirmation that the Insolvency Service has initiated formal criminal and civil investigations into the circumstances surrounding redundancies at P&O Ferries, (17) the Presidential Roadmap for employment tribunals in the 2022–23 financial year, (18) analysis of an EAT judgment where a party was ordered to provide a news reporter with tribunal documents after the conclusion of a hearing, (19) an EAT decision which looks at the test for specific disclosure of documents in a whistleblowing claim, (20) the HMCTS updated operational summary for the week commencing 4 April 2022, (21) the Home Office’s updated right to work checks guidance document for employers and intra-company transfer sponsor guidance, (22) our Employment Key Facts document updated with April 2022 changes, (23) a new Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Health and Safety Executive (HSE) advice as at 31 March 2022, (24) dates for your diary, (25) updates to our case and legislation trackers, and (26) three new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)

Financial Conduct Authority—Principles for Businesses (PRIN)This Practice Note explains the Principles for Businesses (PRIN) set down by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The Principles form part of the FCA’s High Level Standards set out in the FCA’s Handbook. The Principles are a general

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional