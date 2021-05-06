Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Acas provides advice on dealing with employees with prolonged effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Committee issues report on work in a hybrid world
  • Employment Rights (Northern Ireland) Order 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
  • Equality
  • No direct sex discrimination where non-payment of allowance was due to ‘absence’ not ‘maternity absence’
  • Diversity in a recession—will necessity be the mother of invention?
Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) advice from Acas on the treatment of employees who are suffering from ‘long COVID’, (2) a report on work in a hybrid world from the House of Lords Select Committee on COVID–19, (3) new consequential amendments to the calculation of a week’s pay in Northern Ireland due to the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme to 30 September 2021, (4) new regulations amending the COVID–19 alert level throughout Wales, (5) a Court of Appeal decision on whether a mistaken failure to pay an allowance during maternity leave constituted direct sex discrimination, (6) a review by Alison Woods and Gillian MacLellan of CMS of how diversity and inclusion can play a part as businesses move out of lockdown, (7) an analysis by Gillian MacLellan and Abbie Harley of CMS of the potential unintended consequences of long-term flexible working on gender equality in the workplace, (8) an update to HMRC guidance on their Check Employment Status for Tax tool, (9) an EAT judgment that explains employment tribunals should not make findings which impugn the honesty and integrity of a witness unless that witness has been given a proper opportunity during trial to deal with the point and defend themselves, (10) the publication by the European Commission of a communication on the UK's application to accede to the Lugano Convention, (11) the weekly operation summary of HM Courts and Tribunal Service, (12) a new Scottish Presidential Practice Direction on employment claims and statutory appeals, (13) the adoption and publication of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement confirming the deal’s entry into force on 1 May 2021, (14) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation and legislation trackers, and (17) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

