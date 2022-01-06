LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Published on: 06 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—6 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • IfG updates information on coronavirus (COVID-19) measures across the UK
  • Government announces plans to mitigate workforce disruption
  • What employers need to know about Plan B
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New isolation and vaccination rules
  • Government announces temporary reintroduction of SSPRS
  • HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 25) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated information from the Institute for Government on coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown rules across the UK, (2) the government’s latest plans to mitigate workforce disruption in the public sector, (3) an analysis of the government’s Plan B approach to the pandemic from an employer’s perspective by Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, Professional Support Lawyer, at Stevens & Bolton, (4) the government’s new isolation and vaccination rules, (5) the temporary reintroduction of the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme (SSPRS) for small and medium-sized employers, (6) HM Treasury’s pledge to provide £1bn to support businesses impacted by the Omicron variant, (7) various coronavirus restriction and international travel regulations, (8) an EAT judgment on the status of a director/shareholder, (9) amendment of the SSP rules on self-certification of illness, (10) uprating of the van benefit charge and fuel benefit charges for cars and vans, (11) the DWP response to the consultation on collective money purchase pension scheme regulations, (12) a report from the Women and Equalities Committee on gender recognition reform, (13) a consultation from the Disability Unit of the Cabinet Office on voluntary and mandatory reporting on disability for large employers, (14) an analysis of the EAT judgment that an agreement to participate in a hearing to consider an appeal against a refusal of a flexible working time request did not constitute an implied agreement to extend the decision period, (15) the whistleblower protections coming into force in the EU, (16) annual statistics from the Health and Safety Executive on work related ill health, non-fatal workplace injuries and enforcement, (17) amendment of the immigration exemption in data protection legislation, (18) an EAT judgment on the limited role for contractual analysis of gross misconduct in unfair dismissal cases, (19) an update by the Financial Conduct Authority to its webpage on the Dual-regulated firms Remuneration Code, (20) the publication by the Prudential Regulation Authority of a new policy statement on remuneration and material risk-takers, (21) the addition of care workers to the Shortage Occupation List by the Department of Health and Social Care, (22) updated Home Office guidance on eVisas, (23) updated Home Office guidance on employer right to work checks, (24) an EAT judgment on dismissal for lack of service under ET Rule 12 of an unfair dismissal claim when a whistleblowing claim was indicated, (25) practice guidance published by the Judicial Office on handing down judgments remotely, (26) an update from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals on additional measures that will be introduced in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, (27) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (28) dates for your diary, and (29) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshot

United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)—snapshotTitleUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)Parties168Adopted10 December 1982Entry into Force16 November 1994Full textUnited Nations Convention on the Law of the SeaSubject [Catchwords]International Law of the

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More