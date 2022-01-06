- Employment weekly highlights—6 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- IfG updates information on coronavirus (COVID-19) measures across the UK
- Government announces plans to mitigate workforce disruption
- What employers need to know about Plan B
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—New isolation and vaccination rules
- Government announces temporary reintroduction of SSPRS
- HM Treasury dedicates £1bn to support businesses impacted by Omicron variant
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 25) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
More...
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 26) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 26) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 23) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 13) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021 (Amendment No 21) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 13) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Status and worker categories
- Director/shareholder can be an employee/worker in principle
- Pay
- The Statutory Sick Pay (Medical Evidence) Regulations 2021
- Benefits
- Van Benefit and Car and Van Fuel Benefit (No 2) Order 2021
- Pensions
- DWP publishes response to consultation on collective money purchase regulations
- Protected characteristics
- Women and Equalities Committee publishes report on gender recognition reform
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- Government publishes consultation on workplace disability practices
- Working time and flexible working
- Flexible working requests—agreement to attend a late appeal does not necessarily extend decision period
- Whisteblowing
- New rules on whistleblower protection start to apply in the EU
- Health and safety
- HSE publishes annual statistics on work related ill health, injury and enforcement
- Data protection and employee information
- Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- Unfair dismissal
- Dismissal for frivolous grievances did not require contractual analysis of gross misconduct
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- FCA updates Dual-regulated firms Remuneration Code (SYSC 19D) webpage
- PRA publishes PS28/21, Remuneration: Identification of material risk takers
- Immigration
- Care workers to be eligible for Health and Care Worker visa and added to Shortage Occupation List
- Home Office updates guidance in relation to eVisas
- Changes to right to work checks for biometric card holders from 6 April 2022
- Employment tribunals
- Unfair dismissal claim should not have been dismissed for lack of service under ET Rule 12 when whistleblowing claim indicated
- Judicial Office publishes practice guidance on remote hand-down of judgments
- SCTS details additional measures in response to Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 3 January 2022
- LexTalk®Employment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated information from the Institute for Government on coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown rules across the UK, (2) the government’s latest plans to mitigate workforce disruption in the public sector, (3) an analysis of the government’s Plan B approach to the pandemic from an employer’s perspective by Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, Professional Support Lawyer, at Stevens & Bolton, (4) the government’s new isolation and vaccination rules, (5) the temporary reintroduction of the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme (SSPRS) for small and medium-sized employers, (6) HM Treasury’s pledge to provide £1bn to support businesses impacted by the Omicron variant, (7) various coronavirus restriction and international travel regulations, (8) an EAT judgment on the status of a director/shareholder, (9) amendment of the SSP rules on self-certification of illness, (10) uprating of the van benefit charge and fuel benefit charges for cars and vans, (11) the DWP response to the consultation on collective money purchase pension scheme regulations, (12) a report from the Women and Equalities Committee on gender recognition reform, (13) a consultation from the Disability Unit of the Cabinet Office on voluntary and mandatory reporting on disability for large employers, (14) an analysis of the EAT judgment that an agreement to participate in a hearing to consider an appeal against a refusal of a flexible working time request did not constitute an implied agreement to extend the decision period, (15) the whistleblower protections coming into force in the EU, (16) annual statistics from the Health and Safety Executive on work related ill health, non-fatal workplace injuries and enforcement, (17) amendment of the immigration exemption in data protection legislation, (18) an EAT judgment on the limited role for contractual analysis of gross misconduct in unfair dismissal cases, (19) an update by the Financial Conduct Authority to its webpage on the Dual-regulated firms Remuneration Code, (20) the publication by the Prudential Regulation Authority of a new policy statement on remuneration and material risk-takers, (21) the addition of care workers to the Shortage Occupation List by the Department of Health and Social Care, (22) updated Home Office guidance on eVisas, (23) updated Home Office guidance on employer right to work checks, (24) an EAT judgment on dismissal for lack of service under ET Rule 12 of an unfair dismissal claim when a whistleblowing claim was indicated, (25) practice guidance published by the Judicial Office on handing down judgments remotely, (26) an update from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals on additional measures that will be introduced in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, (27) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (28) dates for your diary, and (29) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.