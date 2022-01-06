Employment weekly highlights—6 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated information from the Institute for Government on coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown rules across the UK, (2) the government's latest plans to mitigate workforce disruption in the public sector, (3) an analysis of the government's Plan B approach to the pandemic from an employer's perspective by Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, Professional Support Lawyer, at Stevens & Bolton, (4) the government's new isolation and vaccination rules, (5) the temporary reintroduction of the Statutory Sick Pay Rebate Scheme (SSPRS) for small and medium-sized employers, (6) HM Treasury's pledge to provide £1bn to support businesses impacted by the Omicron variant, (7) various coronavirus restriction and international travel regulations, (8) an EAT judgment on the status of a director/shareholder, (9) amendment of the SSP rules on self-certification of illness, (10) uprating of the van benefit charge and fuel benefit charges for cars and vans, (11) the DWP response to the consultation on collective money purchase pension scheme regulations, (12) a report from the Women and Equalities Committee on gender recognition reform, (13) a consultation from the Disability Unit of the Cabinet Office on voluntary and mandatory reporting on disability for large employers, (14) an analysis of the EAT judgment that an agreement to participate in a hearing to consider an appeal against a refusal of a flexible working time request did not constitute an implied agreement to extend the decision period, (15) the whistleblower protections coming into force in the EU, (16) annual statistics from the Health and Safety Executive on work related ill health, non-fatal workplace injuries and enforcement, (17) amendment of the immigration exemption in data protection legislation, (18) an EAT judgment on the limited role for contractual analysis of gross misconduct in unfair dismissal cases, (19) an update by the Financial Conduct Authority to its webpage on the Dual-regulated firms Remuneration Code, (20) the publication by the Prudential Regulation Authority of a new policy statement on remuneration and material risk-takers, (21) the addition of care workers to the Shortage Occupation List by the Department of Health and Social Care, (22) updated Home Office guidance on eVisas, (23) updated Home Office guidance on employer right to work checks, (24) an EAT judgment on dismissal for lack of service under ET Rule 12 of an unfair dismissal claim when a whistleblowing claim was indicated, (25) practice guidance published by the Judicial Office on handing down judgments remotely, (26) an update from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals on additional measures that will be introduced in response to the spread of the Omicron variant, (27) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (28) dates for your diary, and (29) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers.