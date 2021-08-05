- Employment weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Updated guidance: Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel) (Scotland) Amendment (No 15) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 4) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Status and worker categories
- DfE responds to its consultation on flexi-job apprenticeship agencies
More...
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- FCA ‘Dear remuneration committee chair’ letter sets out remuneration approach for 2021
- Pay
- Compulsory training before a job starts may well attract national minimum wage
- Tax
- Powers in the National Insurance Contributions Bill (NIC) 2021
- Whistleblowing
- FCA publishes new online tools for whistleblowing reports
- Immigration
- Home Office pauses applications for new endorsing bodies
- MAC opens consultation into reviewing the adult social care sector post-Brexit
- Employment Tribunals
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 2 August 2021
- Civil courts and alternative dispute resolution
- MoJ seeks views on dispute resolution in England and Wales
- LexTalk®Employment: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Further information
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC relating to the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), (2) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (3) the Department for Education’s (DfE) response to its consultation on flexi-job apprenticeship agencies, (4) a letter published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regarding its approach to remuneration, (5) an analysis of the EAT judgment that undertaking compulsory training prior to commencement of employment is likely to attract the national minimum wage, (6) a new policy paper from HMRC on the government’s intended use of the powers conferred by the National Insurance Contributions Bill, (7) the publication by the FCA of new information relating to whistleblowing, (8) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding Endorsing Bodies, (9) a review by the Migration Advisory Committee of the impact on the adult social care sector of the ending of freedom of movement, (10) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (11) a consultation from the Ministry of Justice on dispute resolution in England and Wales, (12) dates for your diary, (13) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, (14) new Q&As, and (15) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for August 2021.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.