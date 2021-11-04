Employment weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC guidance on how to submit a late claim under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and viewing or deleting previous claims, (2) the removal of all countries from the coronavirus (COVID-19) red list, (3) various coronavirus regulations relating to international travel, (4) an analysis of the EAT decision that in discrimination cases the process of an appeal against dismissal is treated as separate from the decision to dismiss, (5) an analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment regarding religion and sexual orientation discrimination in the provision of fostering services, (6) support for the FTSE Women Leaders Review by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, (7) analysis by Jane Fielding, partner, and Connie Cliff, PSL principal associate, at Gowling WLG, of the Supreme Court judgment in Kostal UK Ltd v Dunkley and others, (8) new regulations extending the temporary exceptions to the EU drivers’ hours rules, (9) a digest of a High Court judgment relating to the enforcement of duties of fidelity and post-termination restrictions, (10) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules from the Home Office, (11) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (12) dates for your diary, (13) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation, and consultation trackers, (14) new Q&As, and (15) the launch of a new LexisPSL module: International Trade. or to read the full analysis.