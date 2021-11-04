LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Employment weekly highlights—4 November 2021

Published on: 04 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—4 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMRC publishes guidance on how to submit a late claim for CJRS
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government removes all countries from UK red list
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 17) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions, International Travel, Notification and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 6) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (2021 Consolidation) (Amendment No 8) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) HMRC guidance on how to submit a late claim under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and viewing or deleting previous claims, (2) the removal of all countries from the coronavirus (COVID-19) red list, (3) various coronavirus regulations relating to international travel, (4) an analysis of the EAT decision that in discrimination cases the process of an appeal against dismissal is treated as separate from the decision to dismiss, (5) an analysis of the Court of Appeal judgment regarding religion and sexual orientation discrimination in the provision of fostering services, (6) support for the FTSE Women Leaders Review by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy, (7) analysis by Jane Fielding, partner, and Connie Cliff, PSL principal associate, at Gowling WLG, of the Supreme Court judgment in Kostal UK Ltd v Dunkley and others, (8) new regulations extending the temporary exceptions to the EU drivers’ hours rules, (9) a digest of a High Court judgment relating to the enforcement of duties of fidelity and post-termination restrictions, (10) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules from the Home Office, (11) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (12) dates for your diary, (13) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation, and consultation trackers, (14) new Q&As, and (15) the launch of a new LexisPSL module: International Trade. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

