Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Employment weekly highlights—4 March 2021
Published on: 04 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—4 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID)
  • Spring Budget 2021—key Employment announcements
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—BEIS Committee calls for long-term government strategy
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Acas updates guidance on getting vaccine for work
  • PHE updates guide on protecting extremely vulnerable people from coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—taskforce discusses restarting international travel
  • Welcome to the hotel quarantine—key considerations for employers
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 9) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the key announcements for employment lawyers in the Spring Budget 2021, (2) an interim pre-Budget report from BEIS on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and workers, (3) updated guidance from Acas on getting vaccines for work, (4) updated guidance from Public Health England on shielding and protecting clinically vulnerable people, (5) the first meeting of a taskforce with a plan for restarting international travel, (6) a look at the key considerations for employers around the quarantine measures for ‘red-list’ countries by Kerry Garcia, Sarah Taylor and Lucy Hall at Stevens & Bolton, (7) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (8) a new regulation revoking the Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments Regulations 2020, (9) the Law Society’s updated recommended minimum wage for trainees, (10) the government’s response to its consultation on alternative quality requirements for automatic enrolment workplace pension schemes, (11) an examination of the normal minimum pension age consultation by Rosalind Connor and Danyal Enver of Arc Pensions Law, (12) the new advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, (13) a look at the tax implications of the Uber judgment by Leigh Sayliss and Alexandra Mizzi of Howard Kennedy LLP, (14) an analysis of a tax judgment relating to IR35, (15) an analysis of the CJEU decision on when the obligation for consultation on proposed redundancies is triggered, (16) the revised compensation limits for employment tribunal claims coming into force from 6 April 2021, (17) an EAT judgment on when the open justice principle will outweigh requests for anonymity, (18) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (19) draft legislation to extend protection from detriment in health and safety cases to workers, (20) Home Office guidance on enforcement in relation to EU, EEA and Swiss citizens for the period to 30 June 2021, (21) dates for your diary, (22) updates to our case, legislation, consultation and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (23) a new Q&As or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Strike out—no reasonable grounds for bringing or defending the claim (CPR 3.4(2)(a))

Coronavirus (COVID-19): The guidance detailing normal practice set out in this Practice Note may be affected by measures concerning process and procedure in the civil courts that have been introduced as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For guidance, see Practice Note: Coronavirus

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

False imprisonment

LiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary of State for

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More