Employment weekly highlights—4 March 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the key announcements for employment lawyers in the Spring Budget 2021, (2) an interim pre-Budget report from BEIS on the impact of the pandemic on businesses and workers, (3) updated guidance from Acas on getting vaccines for work, (4) updated guidance from Public Health England on shielding and protecting clinically vulnerable people, (5) the first meeting of a taskforce with a plan for restarting international travel, (6) a look at the key considerations for employers around the quarantine measures for ‘red-list’ countries by Kerry Garcia, Sarah Taylor and Lucy Hall at Stevens & Bolton, (7) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (8) a new regulation revoking the Restriction of Public Sector Exit Payments Regulations 2020, (9) the Law Society’s updated recommended minimum wage for trainees, (10) the government’s response to its consultation on alternative quality requirements for automatic enrolment workplace pension schemes, (11) an examination of the normal minimum pension age consultation by Rosalind Connor and Danyal Enver of Arc Pensions Law, (12) the new advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, (13) a look at the tax implications of the Uber judgment by Leigh Sayliss and Alexandra Mizzi of Howard Kennedy LLP, (14) an analysis of a tax judgment relating to IR35, (15) an analysis of the CJEU decision on when the obligation for consultation on proposed redundancies is triggered, (16) the revised compensation limits for employment tribunal claims coming into force from 6 April 2021, (17) an EAT judgment on when the open justice principle will outweigh requests for anonymity, (18) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (19) draft legislation to extend protection from detriment in health and safety cases to workers, (20) Home Office guidance on enforcement in relation to EU, EEA and Swiss citizens for the period to 30 June 2021, (21) dates for your diary, (22) updates to our case, legislation, consultation and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (23) a new Q&As or to read the full analysis.