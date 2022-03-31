- Employment weekly highlights—31 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Government sets out next steps in plan for living with coronavirus
- ICO publishes guidance on the easing of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Suspension of Waiting Days) (Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (General) (Coronavirus Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus (Scotland) Acts (Amendment of Expiry Dates) Regulations 2022
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Delay in Expiry: Inquests, Courts and Tribunals, and Statutory Sick Pay) (England and Wales and Northern Ireland) Regulations 2022
- Forthcoming developments
- Key employment law changes—April 2022
- Pay
- The National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- LPC launches consultation seeking views on NLW and NMW
- Pensions
- The high bar to challenging a Pensions Regulator penalty notice
- Public sector
- DfE removes public sector apprenticeship target
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- Irwin Mitchell publishes report on menopause in the workplace
- Employment tribunal equality claims
- Tribunal presidents share new increase to Vento bands for injury to feelings
- Redundancy
- Government promises package of measures to protect seafarers
- A case study on how not to dismiss 800 employees
- BEIS announces new statutory code on ‘fire and rehire’ practices
- Employment Tribunals
- MoJ publishes summary of responses on call for evidence on dispute resolution
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 March 2022
- Immigration
- Immigration Analysis: What are the key features of the latest Statement of Changes HC 1118
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) setting out the government’s next steps in its plan for living with coronavirus, (2) new advice from the Information Commissioner’s Office on the effect of the easing of coronavirus measures on data protection, (3) new regulations making amendments to existing SSP regulations around coronavirus, (4) new regulations extending relevant coronavirus provisions in Scotland and Northern Ireland, (5) a look at the key employment law changes taking place on 6 April 2022, (6) new regulations setting the new rates for the National Living Wage (NLW) and the National Minimum Wage (NMW), (7) a consultation from the Low Pay Commission on the NLW and NMW, (8) analysis by Jessica Kerslake, partner at Allen & Overy LLP, of a pensions First-tier Tribunal judgment concerning a penalty notice for a failure to comply with auto-enrolment duties, (9) confirmation from the Department for Education that there will be no public sector apprenticeships target after 31 March 2022, (10) a report by Irwin Mitchell on menopause in the workplace, (11) an update to the Vento bands guidance from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals, (12) analysis of the government’s announcement of measures to protect seafarers against the type of action taken recently by P&O Ferries, (13) analysis by Nick Humphreys of Penningtons Manches Cooper of the decision made by P&O Ferries to dismiss 800 workers without consultation, (14) the proposal by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy of a statutory Code of Practice to tackle the use of ‘fire and rehire’ practices, (15) a summary of the responses to the Call for Evidence on dispute resolution in England and Wales, (16) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (17) a look by the LexisPSL Immigration team at the latest Statement of Changes in the Immigration Rules, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (20) a new Q&A.
