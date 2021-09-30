LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Published on: 30 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—30 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DHSC publishes home quarantining guidance after arriving from red list country
  • Welsh government announces confirmation of international travel changes
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
  • Pay
  • BEIS responds to consultation on tips, gratuities and service charges
  • Equality
  • Committee calls for new Cabinet post for Equalities and Levelling Up
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care on quarantining after arriving from a red list country, (2) the Welsh government’s decision to align its coronavirus travel regulations with the UK system, (3) new regulations extending certain coronavirus restrictions in England to March 2022, (4) the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) response to the consultation on tipping, gratuities, cover and service charges, (5) the Women and Equalities Committee’s call for a cabinet position for Equalities and Levelling Up, (6) a speech by Sheldon Mills calling on the investment management sector to improve its record on diversity, (7) the BEIS response to the consultation on carer’s leave, (8) an analysis of the government’s proposed reforms to the Flexible Working Regulations 2014, SI 2014/1398, which include making flexible working available to request from day one of employment, (9) a report on whistleblowing published by the Health and Social Professions Council and other health professional regulators, (10) an analysis of the Employment Appeal Tribunal decision that working for a state’s High Commission is tantamount to working for the state, (11) the introduction of short-term visas for HGV drivers and poultry workers to ease supply chain pressures, (12) an analysis of the employment tribunal and EAT aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (16) new Q&As, and (17) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for October 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More