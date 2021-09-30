Employment weekly highlights—30 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care on quarantining after arriving from a red list country, (2) the Welsh government’s decision to align its coronavirus travel regulations with the UK system, (3) new regulations extending certain coronavirus restrictions in England to March 2022, (4) the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) response to the consultation on tipping, gratuities, cover and service charges, (5) the Women and Equalities Committee’s call for a cabinet position for Equalities and Levelling Up, (6) a speech by Sheldon Mills calling on the investment management sector to improve its record on diversity, (7) the BEIS response to the consultation on carer’s leave, (8) an analysis of the government’s proposed reforms to the Flexible Working Regulations 2014, SI 2014/1398, which include making flexible working available to request from day one of employment, (9) a report on whistleblowing published by the Health and Social Professions Council and other health professional regulators, (10) an analysis of the Employment Appeal Tribunal decision that working for a state’s High Commission is tantamount to working for the state, (11) the introduction of short-term visas for HGV drivers and poultry workers to ease supply chain pressures, (12) an analysis of the employment tribunal and EAT aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (16) new Q&As, and (17) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for October 2021. or to read the full analysis.