- Employment weekly highlights—30 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DHSC publishes home quarantining guidance after arriving from red list country
- Welsh government announces confirmation of international travel changes
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Self-Isolation) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2021
- Pay
- BEIS responds to consultation on tips, gratuities and service charges
- Equality
- Committee calls for new Cabinet post for Equalities and Levelling Up
- Sheldon Mills calls for investment management sector to do more on diversity and inclusion
- Maternity, parents and carers
- BEIS publishes carer’s leave consultation outcome
- Flexible working
- Government announces proposals to make flexible working the default
- BEIS opens consultation on proposal to reform flexible working regulations
- Whistleblowing
- HCPC and other health professional regulators publish whistleblowing report
- Unfair dismissal
- Naming the High Commission as a party is tantamount to naming the state
- Immigration
- Government announces short-term visas for HGV drivers and poultry workers
- Employment Tribunals and Employment Appeal Tribunal
- Employment law aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 27 September 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Further information
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care on quarantining after arriving from a red list country, (2) the Welsh government’s decision to align its coronavirus travel regulations with the UK system, (3) new regulations extending certain coronavirus restrictions in England to March 2022, (4) the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) response to the consultation on tipping, gratuities, cover and service charges, (5) the Women and Equalities Committee’s call for a cabinet position for Equalities and Levelling Up, (6) a speech by Sheldon Mills calling on the investment management sector to improve its record on diversity, (7) the BEIS response to the consultation on carer’s leave, (8) an analysis of the government’s proposed reforms to the Flexible Working Regulations 2014, SI 2014/1398, which include making flexible working available to request from day one of employment, (9) a report on whistleblowing published by the Health and Social Professions Council and other health professional regulators, (10) an analysis of the Employment Appeal Tribunal decision that working for a state’s High Commission is tantamount to working for the state, (11) the introduction of short-term visas for HGV drivers and poultry workers to ease supply chain pressures, (12) an analysis of the employment tribunal and EAT aspects of the Senior President of Tribunals’ Annual Report 2021, (13) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (14) dates for your diary, (15) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, (16) new Q&As, and (17) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for October 2021.
