- Employment weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Living with coronavirus (COVID-19)—what does the end of self-isolation mean for employers?
- DHSC publishes revoking vaccination deployment condition consultation response
- Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) (Amendment) (Coronavirus) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Statutory Sick Pay (Coronavirus) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 3) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 6) Regulations 2022
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Requirements) (Scotland) Amendment (No 5) Regulations 2022
- Status and worker categories
- Irreducible minimum of obligation is not relevant when assessing whether someone is a worker
- Recruitment
- DBS supports Home Office’s review into criminal record checks framework
- Pensions
- Reliance on third parties not reasonable excuse for employer auto-enrolment compliance failure
- PLSA publishes its Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022
- Tax
- HMRC guidance: Check if you can claim National Insurance relief in Freeport tax sites
- Regulations laid to designate Freeport Tax Sites in East Midlands, Liverpool City Region and Solent Freeports
- OTS evaluation papers
- Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 March 2022
- Equality
- Welsh Government reports devolved nations criticism of UK plans to drop HRA 1998
- Employee duties and restrictions on competition
- High Court orders ex-employee to return confidential documents kept for taking legal advice
- Unfair dismissal
- Tribunal compensation limits—increased figures applying from 6 April 2022
- Employment Rights (Increase of Limits) Order 2022
- Employment Tribunals
- HMCTS launches fast track entry for professional users
- HMCTS opens consultation into Welsh language services
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 February 2022
- Immigration
- Home Office introduces visa concessions for Ukrainian nationals in the UK
- Migration Observatory warns conflict in Ukraine could impact British farms
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) analysis by Amanda Steadman, principal knowledge lawyer at BDBF LLP, of what the end of self-isolation means for employers, (2) the Department of Health and Social Care’s response to its consultation on removing the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination requirement across health and social care and the relevant regulations, (3) regulations closing the Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) Rebate Scheme, (4) various health related coronavirus regulations, (5) a Court of Appeal judgment regarding worker status, (6) the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS) announcing its support for the Home Office review into the DBS checking framework, (7) analysis by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP, of employer appeals against fixed penalty notices for auto-enrolment failures, (8) the publication of new Stewardship and Voting Guidelines for 2022 by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, (9) new guidance from HMRC on claiming relief from National Insurance in Freeport tax sites and the relevant regulations, (10) new papers published by the Office of Tax Simplification including on the operation of the PAYE system, (11) revised advisory fuel rates for company cars from HMRC, (12) criticism by the Welsh government of the UK’s plans to drop the Human Rights Act 1998, (13) analysis by Toni Lorenzo, partner, and Rachel Rooksby, senior practice development lawyer, at Lewis Silkin of the High Court ruling that keeping documents to seek legal advice was no justification for retaining confidential information in breach of contract, (14) analysis of the Order providing for increased compensation limits in Employment Tribunals, (15) the introduction of fast track access for professional users to courts and tribunals, (16) a consultation from HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) on the provision of Welsh language services in courts and tribunals, (17) the weekly operational summary published by HMCTS, (18) the introduction of visa concessions for Ukrainian nationals, (19) a warning from the Migration Observatory about the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on British farms, (20) new Practice Notes from LexisPSL Employment on Living with coronavirus (COVID-19) in the workplace from 24 February 2022, Employment law in Wales, EU employment law, and the Archived 2022 Case tracker — Employment, (21) dates for your diary, (22) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (23) new Q&As.
