Employment weekly highlights—3 June 2021

Published on: 03 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 25) Regulations 2021
  • Self-Employment Income Support Scheme fifth grant
  • Status and worker categories
  • The consequences of the Supreme Court decision in Uber
  • Status of Workers Bill
  • DfE announces cash boost for apprenticeships
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (2) an announcement about the fifth Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grant covering May 2021–September 2021, (3) analysis by Jason Galbraith-Marten QC and Chris Milsom of Cloisters of the consequences of the Supreme Court decision in Uber, (4) the first reading of the Status of Workers Bill, a Private Members’ Bill sponsored by the Labour peer, Lord Hendy, (5) a new cash incentive from the Department for Education to encourage the recruitment of apprentices, (6) guidance from HM Treasury on the use of special severance payments in public sector exit payments, (7) an EAT judgment on the territorial scope of British employment law, (8) a report by the Legal Education Foundation on understanding the impact coronavirus (COVID–19) has had on tribunal hearings, (9) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (10) a new Practice Note on practical issues for an employer to consider in relation to hybrid working, (11) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (12) dates for your diary, (13) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation, consultation and legislation trackers, (14) new Q&As and (15) the launch of a new LexisPSL EU Law practice area module. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

