Employment weekly highlights—3 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a consultation from the Department of Health and Social Care on removing the requirement for health and social care staff to be vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19), (2) analysis of the ethnic contrasts in deaths related to coronavirus (COVID-19), (3) various coronavirus restriction regulations, (4) an EAT judgment that the driver of a black-cab who ran a taxi-driving business was not a worker, (5) a High Court decision applying the principles governing vicarious liability, (6) an analysis by the team at Osborne Clarke of the proposed EU directive on gig workers and contractors, (7) new regulations on apprenticeships, (8) the Court of Appeal’s decision in the holiday pay claim of Smith v Pimlico Plumbers, (9) a consultation from the Department for Work and Pensions on the draft regulations for pensions dashboards, (10) analysis by Chris Brown, director, and Catrin Young, practice development lawyer, at Burges Salmon LLP, of the implications of a consultation on new regulations on collective money purchase pension schemes, (11) the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) announcement that the new international data transfer agreement and EU’s standard contractual clauses addendum has been laid before Parliament, (12) updated guidance from the ICO on international transfers, (13) a consultation from the European Data Protection Board on guidelines on a data subject’s right of access, (14) an EAT judgment on the disclosure necessary for compliance with an unless order, (15) a High Court decision on the extent of a medical expert’s duty of care, (16) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (17) an outline from the Prime Minister’s Office on plans for the Brexit Freedoms Bill, (18) analysis by Olga Nechita of PwC of the immigration routes for entrepreneurs and talented individuals, (19) dates for your diary, (20) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus legislation trackers, and (21) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.