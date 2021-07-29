Employment weekly highlights—29 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Department of Health and Social Care offering daily contact testing for coronavirus (COVID-19) to more emergency service and critical workers in England, (2) an analysis by Hannah Ford, Partner, and Sarah Taylor, PSL at Stevens & Bolton of the newly published guidance on safe working following the lifting of restrictions in England, (3) new regulations relating to the vaccination of staff in care homes, (4) regulations relating to coronavirus restrictions and travel for Northern Ireland, (5) an analysis of the Supreme Court judgment in Efobi that the law on the burden of proof for discrimination claims has not substantively changed, (6) the publication of the outcome of the government consultation on sexual harassment at work, (7) an EAT judgment that constructive dismissal is itself capable of constituting an act of harassment, (8) an inquiry by the Women and Equalities Committee into menopause in the workplace, (9) the launch of a National Disability Strategy by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) and the Disability Unit, (10) a new advice hub from the Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and Acas to provide advice to disabled people and employers on employment rights, (11) the response by the DWP to the consultation on ill health-related job loss, (12) the publication by the Prudential Regulation Authority of updated remuneration policy statement templates for financial institutions, (13) an analysis of the tax implications posed by hybrid working arrangements, (14) a call by the City of London Corporation for the UK’s financial and professional services industry to support the work of the Socio-Economic Diversity Taskforce, (15) a consultation by the Financial Conduct Authority on diversity and inclusion on company boards and executive committees, (16) an analysis of the CJEU judgment of when a security activity performed by a member of military personnel is excluded from the scope of the Working Time Directive, (17) the new policy paper from BEIS on the UK Innovation Strategy, (18) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (19) an analysis by Angharad Parry, barrister at Twenty Essex, of the European Commission’s refusal to consent to the UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention 2007, (20) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (21) a new Practice Note on managing the workplace from 19 July 2021, and a new Precedent policy on menopause in the workplace, (22) dates for your diary, and (23) updates to our case, consultation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers. or to read the full analysis.