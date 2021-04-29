Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Employment weekly highlights—29 April 2021
Published on: 29 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—29 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • RCOG updates its guidance on pregnant women returning to work amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh First Minister details changes in coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
  • Updated guidance on repayment of Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grant
  • Online service now open for fourth Self-Employment Income Support Scheme grant
  • Employment Rights Act 1996 (Coronavirus, Calculation of a Week’s Pay) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 8) Regulations 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an update to the guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists on pregnant women returning to work during the pandemic, (2) a statement from the Welsh First Minister on the details of changes in coronavirus restrictions, (3) updated guidance on repayment of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant, (4) the opening of online applications for the fourth SEISS grant, (5) regulations on the calculation of a week’s pay reflecting the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until 30 September 2021, (6) various coronavirus regulations on international travel and restrictions for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, (7) approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement by the European Parliament, (8) the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse permission to appeal against the ruling that Addison Lee drivers are workers, (9) an EAT judgment on out of time discriminatory acts that contribute to a last straw constructive dismissal, (10) analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of a recent employment tribunal decision in which the tribunal had to decide if an employee had been unfairly dismissed after he refused to return to his workplace for a coronavirus related reason, (11) a Court of Appeal judgment concerning when it is practicable to order re-engagement, (12) the weekly operational summary of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (13) a look at the changes to right to work checks by Sacha Wooldridge of Birketts, (14) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation and consultation trackers, and (17) a new Q&A. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More