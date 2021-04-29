Employment weekly highlights—29 April 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an update to the guidance from the Royal College of Obstetricians & Gynaecologists on pregnant women returning to work during the pandemic, (2) a statement from the Welsh First Minister on the details of changes in coronavirus restrictions, (3) updated guidance on repayment of the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant, (4) the opening of online applications for the fourth SEISS grant, (5) regulations on the calculation of a week’s pay reflecting the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme until 30 September 2021, (6) various coronavirus regulations on international travel and restrictions for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, (7) approval of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement by the European Parliament, (8) the Court of Appeal’s decision to refuse permission to appeal against the ruling that Addison Lee drivers are workers, (9) an EAT judgment on out of time discriminatory acts that contribute to a last straw constructive dismissal, (10) analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of a recent employment tribunal decision in which the tribunal had to decide if an employee had been unfairly dismissed after he refused to return to his workplace for a coronavirus related reason, (11) a Court of Appeal judgment concerning when it is practicable to order re-engagement, (12) the weekly operational summary of HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (13) a look at the changes to right to work checks by Sacha Wooldridge of Birketts, (14) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (15) dates for your diary, (16) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation and consultation trackers, and (17) a new Q&A. or to read the full analysis.