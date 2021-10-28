- Employment weekly highlights—28 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
- Trade unions and industrial action
- Whether direct contractual offers to circumvent collective bargaining are allowed
- Pay
- DWP updates Welsh version of SSP1 form
- Pensions
- DWP publishes response and guidance on simpler annual benefit statements
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- FCA publishes finalised guidance on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- Welsh Government publishes diversity plan for teachers with financial incentive
- Employment Tribunals
- Stigmatisation of sex workers not sufficient to justify an anonymity order
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 October 2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new coronavirus-related travel regulations, (2) the Supreme Court judgment in Kostal UK Ltd v Dunkley and others, (3) the publication by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of a Welsh version of the SSP1 form, (4) a response published by the DWP to its consultation on simpler annual pension benefit statements, (5) finalised guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration, (6) the Welsh Government’s plan to increase diversity among applicants to Initial Teacher Education courses, (7) an EAT judgment on when an anonymity order should be made, (8) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (9) dates for your diary, (10) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers, and (11) new Q&As.
