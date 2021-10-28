LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Published on: 28 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—28 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 16) Regulations 2021
  • Trade unions and industrial action
  • Whether direct contractual offers to circumvent collective bargaining are allowed
  • Pay
  • DWP updates Welsh version of SSP1 form
  • Pensions
  • DWP publishes response and guidance on simpler annual benefit statements
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new coronavirus-related travel regulations, (2) the Supreme Court judgment in Kostal UK Ltd v Dunkley and others, (3) the publication by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of a Welsh version of the SSP1 form, (4) a response published by the DWP to its consultation on simpler annual pension benefit statements, (5) finalised guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration, (6) the Welsh Government’s plan to increase diversity among applicants to Initial Teacher Education courses, (7) an EAT judgment on when an anonymity order should be made, (8) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (9) dates for your diary, (10) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers, and (11) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigation

Hearsay evidence in civil litigationThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.This Practice

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More