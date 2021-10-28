Employment weekly highlights—28 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) new coronavirus-related travel regulations, (2) the Supreme Court judgment in Kostal UK Ltd v Dunkley and others, (3) the publication by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) of a Welsh version of the SSP1 form, (4) a response published by the DWP to its consultation on simpler annual pension benefit statements, (5) finalised guidance from the Financial Conduct Authority on the application of ex-post risk adjustment to variable remuneration, (6) the Welsh Government’s plan to increase diversity among applicants to Initial Teacher Education courses, (7) an EAT judgment on when an anonymity order should be made, (8) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (9) dates for your diary, (10) updates to our case, legislation, coronavirus legislation and consultation trackers, and (11) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.