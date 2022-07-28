LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Employment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Employment weekly highlights—28 July 2022

Published on: 28 July 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment status
  • Consultation response: Employment status
  • Contract of employment
  • Injunction preventing ‘fire and rehire’ overturned on appeal
  • Financial services and banking: employment issues
  • ECB publishes ESCB and SSM equality, diversity, and inclusion charter
  • Pay
  • Law Society recommends salary increase for trainees
Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the government’s response to its consultation on employment status, (2) the Court of Appeal’s decision in USDAW v Tesco which overturned an injunction preventing ‘fire and rehire’, (3) a new equality, diversity and inclusion charter from the European Central Bank, (4) the recommendation from the Law Society that minimum salaries for trainee solicitors should be raised, (5) analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision that a claimant had a contractual entitlement to an annual increase to their income protection payments even where this was not matched in the cover provided by the employer’s insurance policy, (6) the second reading of the Pensions (Extension of Automatic Enrolment) Bill scheduled in the House of Commons, (7) a decision from the First-tier Tribunal (Tax Chamber) that claims under the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) could only be made for employees who had been included in an RTI submission by 19 March 2020 even if they had been employed before that date, (8) a decision from the Upper Tribunal that a ‘facilitation payment’ to an employee in respect of adverse changes to a pension scheme was not derived ‘from’ employment and taxable as employment income, (9) new data published by the Office for National Statistics on the working habits of parents with dependent children, (10) analysis by André Bywater of Cordery of the Data Protection and Digital Information Bill, (10) a new guide from the Information Commissioner’s Office on binding corporate rules, (11) a new law allowing businesses affected by striking workers to hire temporary agency workers to fill in the roles, (12) announcements that UNISON and other unions coordinated by the Trade Union Congress (TUC) intend to seek judicial review of that new law, (13) revised Presidential Guidance on employment tribunals taking oral evidence from persons located abroad, (14) a consultation from the Ministry of Justice on introducing free, compulsory mediation for small claims in the civil courts, (15) a report from the European Scrutiny Committee on the future of retained EU law in the UK, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case, consultation and legislation trackers, as well as our Employment horizon scanner, and (18) the IRLR monthly highlights for August 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

