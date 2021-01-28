Employment weekly highlights—28 January 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an announcement by the Department for Work and Pensions that, from 3 February 2021, employers will no longer need to create a minimum of 30 vacancies to join the Kickstart Scheme, (2) an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care that more employers have signed up to rapid coronavirus testing, (3) the publication of a further Treasury Direction in relation to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (4) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (5) a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities, (6) a call for evidence from the Joint Committee on Human Rights on the Independent Human Rights Act Review, (7) new guidance and regulations on the temporary relaxation of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules until 31 March 2021, (8) a High Court judgment on the scope of the duty which a trade union owes to its members when advising on a negligence claim, (9) analysis of a High Court decision on liability for the disclosure of confidential information by former employees by Adam Richardson, barrister at One Essex Court, (10) an EAT judgment on whether interim relief applications are public hearings, (11) an EAT decision on the reduction of unfair dismissal compensation for a failure to mitigate, (12) an EAT case on an employment tribunal’s jurisdiction for an unfair dismissal claim by the captain of a superyacht registered in the Cayman Islands, (13) analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on an employment tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear a claim against the insurer of an insolvent employer by David Gray-Jones, barrister at The 36 Group, (14) a message from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and Scotland on wearing masks in tribunal hearings, (15) a detailed report from HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) on the impact of the coronavirus on courts and tribunals, (16) the weekly operational summary from HMCTS, (17) a blog post from the Information Commissioner’s Office on maintaining data flows for a digital world, (18) a policy statement from the Prudential Regulation Authority on the consultation paper ‘Strengthening accountability: SM&CR forms update’, (19) the division of our employment coronavirus guidance tracker into three separate trackers, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case and legislation trackers, (22) new Q&As, and (23) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for February 2021. or to read the full analysis.