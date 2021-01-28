- Employment weekly highlights—28 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- DWP announces removal of 30 job threshold for the Kickstart Scheme
- DHSC announces that more employers have signed up for coronavirus (COVID-19) rapid testing
- Treasury releases direction under section 71 and 76 of Coronavirus Act 2020 – Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information) (England) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Public Health Information to Travellers) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Amendment) (No 3) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel, Public Health Information and Pre-Departure Testing) (Scotland) Amendment Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 5) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Equality
- CJEU rules on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities
- JCHR seeks views to inform its response to the Independent Human Rights Act Review
- Working time and flexible working
- Drivers’ Hours and Tachographs (Temporary Exceptions) Regulations 2021
- Temporary relaxation of the enforcement of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules—post-Brexit transition guidance from the Department for Transport and DVSA
- Trade unions and industrial action
- No breach of union’s duty of care when giving advice on employment claim
- Confidentiality, duties and restrictions: enforcement
- Are confidential information protections still fit for purpose?
- Unfair dismissal
- Hearings to decide interim relief applications are public hearings
- Calculating reduction of unfair dismissal compensation on a failure to mitigate
- Employment tribunal has jurisdiction to hear unfair dismissal claim by captain of Cayman Islands superyacht
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Employment tribunal has jurisdiction for employee’s claim against insurer of insolvent respondent
- ET Presidents: masks to be worn in ET hearings except for the panel and those addressing the ET
- HMCTS details process for dealing with coronavirus (COVID-19) cases
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 25 January
- Data protection and employee information
- ICO publishes blog on maintaining data flows
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- PRA publishes PS1/21, Strengthening accountability: SM&CR forms update
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an announcement by the Department for Work and Pensions that, from 3 February 2021, employers will no longer need to create a minimum of 30 vacancies to join the Kickstart Scheme, (2) an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care that more employers have signed up to rapid coronavirus testing, (3) the publication of a further Treasury Direction in relation to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (4) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (5) a ruling by the Court of Justice of the European Union on discrimination within a group of people who have disabilities, (6) a call for evidence from the Joint Committee on Human Rights on the Independent Human Rights Act Review, (7) new guidance and regulations on the temporary relaxation of the retained EU drivers’ hours rules until 31 March 2021, (8) a High Court judgment on the scope of the duty which a trade union owes to its members when advising on a negligence claim, (9) analysis of a High Court decision on liability for the disclosure of confidential information by former employees by Adam Richardson, barrister at One Essex Court, (10) an EAT judgment on whether interim relief applications are public hearings, (11) an EAT decision on the reduction of unfair dismissal compensation for a failure to mitigate, (12) an EAT case on an employment tribunal’s jurisdiction for an unfair dismissal claim by the captain of a superyacht registered in the Cayman Islands, (13) analysis of a Court of Appeal judgment on an employment tribunal’s jurisdiction to hear a claim against the insurer of an insolvent employer by David Gray-Jones, barrister at The 36 Group, (14) a message from the Presidents of the Employment Tribunals in England and Wales and Scotland on wearing masks in tribunal hearings, (15) a detailed report from HM Courts and Tribunals Service (HMCTS) on the impact of the coronavirus on courts and tribunals, (16) the weekly operational summary from HMCTS, (17) a blog post from the Information Commissioner’s Office on maintaining data flows for a digital world, (18) a policy statement from the Prudential Regulation Authority on the consultation paper ‘Strengthening accountability: SM&CR forms update’, (19) the division of our employment coronavirus guidance tracker into three separate trackers, (20) dates for your diary, (21) updates to our case and legislation trackers, (22) new Q&As, and (23) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for February 2021.
