Employment weekly highlights—27 May 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and national restrictions, (2) new advisory fuel rates for employers with company car schemes, (3) research from the Financial Reporting Council on the need for workforce engagement in good corporate governance, (4) an analysis by Steven Cochrane and Rebecca Hayes of CMS (London) of how employers should act in the light of evidence that COVID-19 poses a significantly higher risk to individuals with BAME backgrounds, (5) a look by Gary Henderson of CMS (Reading) and Val Dougan of CMS (Glasgow) at whether enforced homeworking for many fathers during lockdown may prompt longer term change, (6) a report from the Financial Conduct Authority on the drop in whistleblowing reports and the link to homeworking during the pandemic, (7) an analysis by Helen Almond of Addleshaw Goddard of the new campaign by Protect to review and update UK whistleblowing law, (8) new legislation related to the transfer of employees from the UK Space Agency to the Civil Aviation Authority, (9) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (10) a new plan for immigration and border control from the Home Secretary, (11) updated guidance from the Home Office on the EU Settlement Scheme, (12) dates for your diary, (13) updates to our case, coronavirus employment legislation, and legislation trackers, and (14) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.