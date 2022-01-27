Employment weekly highlights—27 January 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the removal of travel restrictions for vaccinated arrivals who meet the eligibility criteria, (2) the return to Plan A in England, (3) an analysis by Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor of Stevens & Bolton LLP of recent developments relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) relevant for employers, (4) an analysis by Lauren Clark of Herrington Carmichael Solicitors of the decision by some retailers to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are required to self-isolate, (5) an analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of the employment tribunal decision that asking a female employee if she is menopausal can constitute harassment, (6) a consultation from The Pensions Regulator on a new draft code of practice for collective defined contribution pension schemes, (7) an analysis of the First-tier Tax Tribunal decision that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme could be disregarded for employer National Insurance Contribution purposes, (8) consultations from the European Banking Authority on two sets of remuneration guidelines, (9) the outcome of a Department for Transport consultation on changes to the goods vehicle operator licensing regime and the posting of workers, (10) an analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of the employment tribunal decision that an employee who raised health and safety concerns about coronavirus was protected by whistleblowing legislation, (11) an analysis by Nicola Barker, Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, of the government’s proposed Bill of Rights, (12) an analysis by the team at Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP of the impact of the upcoming Right to Work check changes, (13) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals service, (15) our new sustainable business and responsible business subtopic and new Practice Note on managing drug and alcohol in the workplace, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case and consultation trackers, (18) new Q&As, and (19) the IRLR Highlights for February 2022. or to read the full analysis.