- Employment weekly highlights—27 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—UK removes restrictions for eligible vaccinated arrivals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—England returns to Plan A
- Coronavirus (COVID-19) update for employers
- Cuts to sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are self-isolating
- Prohibited conduct
- Boss harassed sales assistant by asking if she was menopausal
- Pensions
- TPR seeks views on draft code of practice for collective defined contribution schemes
- Tax
- FTT finds car allowance scheme payments fell with employer NICs disregard
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- EBA consults on updates to two sets of remuneration guidelines
- Status and worker categories
- DfT publishes outcome of consultation on changes to operator licensing regime
- Whistleblowing
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—employee who was sacked after raising health and safety concerns was protected under whistleblowing legislation
- Other rights
- The Independent Human Rights Act Review and the government’s Bill of Rights
- Immigration
- UK Immigration—Right to Work check changes from 6 April 2022
- New statement of changes in Immigration Rules-HC 1019
- Employment Tribunals
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 24 January 2022
- New and updated content
- Sustainable business and responsible business: employment issues
- Managing drug and alcohol use in the workplace
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
- Further information
Article summary
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the removal of travel restrictions for vaccinated arrivals who meet the eligibility criteria, (2) the return to Plan A in England, (3) an analysis by Kerry Garcia and Sarah Taylor of Stevens & Bolton LLP of recent developments relating to coronavirus (COVID-19) relevant for employers, (4) an analysis by Lauren Clark of Herrington Carmichael Solicitors of the decision by some retailers to cut sick pay for unvaccinated staff who are required to self-isolate, (5) an analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of the employment tribunal decision that asking a female employee if she is menopausal can constitute harassment, (6) a consultation from The Pensions Regulator on a new draft code of practice for collective defined contribution pension schemes, (7) an analysis of the First-tier Tax Tribunal decision that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme could be disregarded for employer National Insurance Contribution purposes, (8) consultations from the European Banking Authority on two sets of remuneration guidelines, (9) the outcome of a Department for Transport consultation on changes to the goods vehicle operator licensing regime and the posting of workers, (10) an analysis by Joanne Moseley of Irwin Mitchell of the employment tribunal decision that an employee who raised health and safety concerns about coronavirus was protected by whistleblowing legislation, (11) an analysis by Nicola Barker, Professor of Law at the University of Liverpool, of the government’s proposed Bill of Rights, (12) an analysis by the team at Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP of the impact of the upcoming Right to Work check changes, (13) a new Statement of Changes in Immigration Rules, (14) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts and Tribunals service, (15) our new sustainable business and responsible business subtopic and new Practice Note on managing drug and alcohol in the workplace, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case and consultation trackers, (18) new Q&As, and (19) the IRLR Highlights for February 2022.
