Employment weekly highlights—26 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) updated guidance from HMRC on how to work out turnover for the Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) grant, (2) notification by the Chartered Institute of Taxation of a problem with HMRC’s software which caused the inclusion of erroneous SEISS figures in self-assessment tax returns, (3) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (4) a report by the Welsh government examining current legislation and guidance in Wales and proposed recommendations to strengthen equality and human rights, (5) an announcement by the European Parliament on proposals in relation to the minimum wage in the EU, (6) new advisory company car fuel rates effective from 1 September 2021, (7) a Court of Session decision that an option granted to a company’s director is not an employment-related securities option, (8) an examination by Bridget Treacy, partner, and James Henderson, associate, at Hunton Andrews Kurth of the draft UK Standard Contractual Clauses (SCCs) for international transfers under UK GDPR, (9) an EAT judgment on the categorisation of dismissal in light of a teacher being charged, but not prosecuted, with possession of indecent images of children, (10) the Home Office’s updated guidance in light of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on advice for UK visa applicants and temporary UK residents for individuals applying on the basis of family or private life, and updated guidance on visiting the UK as an EU, EEA or Swiss citizen, (11) dates for your diary, (12) an update to our case tracker, (13) new Q&As, and (14) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for September 2021. or to read the full analysis.