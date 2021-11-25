- Employment weekly highlights—25 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—DWP publishes update to Kickstart Scheme T&Cs
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Operator Liability) (England) (Amendment) (No 18) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel and Restrictions) (Wales) (Miscellaneous Amendments) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus) (International Travel and Operator Liability) (Scotland) Amendment (No 7) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel, Operator Liability and Information to Passengers) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Pay
- BEIS appoints Margaret Beels as Director of Labour Market Enforcement
- Benefits
- Company cars: advisory fuel rates from 1 December 2021
- Financial services and banking: employment issues
- Investment Association’s Principles of Remuneration 2022 call for use of ESG metrics
- EBA publishes final revised guidelines on remuneration and internal governance under EU IFD
- Protected characteristics
- Delusional disorder was not a disability on the particular facts
- Prohibited conduct (discrimination etc)
- ECHR launches new legal support scheme tackling racial discrimination
- Diversity and gender pay gap
- 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among CEOs in FTSE 100 by 2025 launches
- Working time
- Is training time considered working time?
- Data protection and employee information
- AI in the workplace—an Accountability for Algorithms Act?
- Guidance on new EU international transfer SCCs should come in 2021, official says
- Industrial action
- Protection against detriment covers taking part in unofficial industrial action
- Employment Tribunals
- Striking out where a fair trial is impossible within the existing trial window
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 November 2021
- Immigration
- UKVI updates anonymous regional report on civil penalties
- Cross-border, international and jurisdictional issues
- EU Think Tank discusses UK’s possible re-joining of Lugano Convention
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an update to the terms and conditions of the Kickstart job funding scheme, (2) various travel-related coronavirus regulations, (3) the appointment of Margaret Beels as Director of Labour Market Enforcement, (4) publication by HMRC of revised advisory fuel rates for company cars from 1 December 2021, (5) the Investment Association’s publication of its Principles of Remuneration 2022, (6) revised guidelines from the European Banking Authority on sound remuneration policies, (7) a Court of Appeal decision on whether an employee with a delusional disorder had a disability, (8) a new legal fund launched by the Equality and Human Rights Commission to tackle racial discrimination, (9) the new 25x25 initiative to improve gender balance among FTSE 100 CEOs, (10) an analysis of the Court of Justice decision that mandatory vocational training outside of normal working hours should be considered working time, (11) analysis of a report on artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in the workplace by Eilidh Wood and Tom Whittaker of Burges Salmon LLP, (12) an update on when guidance on revised standard contractual clauses for transfers of personal data outside the EEA will be published, (13) an analysis of the EAT decision that it is unlawful for an employer to subject a worker to any detriment as a result of their participation in unofficial industrial action, (14) an EAT judgment that the impossibility of conducting a fair contested trial within the existing trial window can be grounds for striking out the whole or part of a claim, (15) the weekly operational summary published by HM Courts & Tribunals Service, (16) a new report from UK Visas and Immigration on illegal working civil penalties, (17) a new briefing by the European Parliament Think Tank on the UK’s possible re-joining of the 2007 Lugano Convention, (18) a new Practice Note on domestic abuse issues in the workplace, (19) dates for your diary, and (20) updates to our case, Archived 2021 case, consultation, and coronavirus legislation trackers.
