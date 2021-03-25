- Employment weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HSE reflects on one year since the first coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown
- New coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions from 29 March 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Steps) (England) Regulations 2021
- Parliament to vote on Coronavirus Act renewal and new unlocking regulations (COVID-19)
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (England) (Amendment) (No 10) Regulations 2021
- Health Protection (Coronavirus, International Travel) (Amendment No 9) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
- Pay
- Supreme Court unanimously dismisses appeals of care workers seeking National Minimum Wage for full duration of ‘sleep-in’ shifts (Royal Mencap Society v Tomlinson-Blake; Shannon v Rampersad and another)
- Low Pay Commission seeks views on NLW and NMW to inform 2022 rates
- National Minimum Wage (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Pensions
- The Automatic Enrolment (Earnings Trigger and Qualifying Earnings Band) Order 2021
- Tax
- Tax consultation day 2021—relevant items for employment lawyers
- Equality
- FCA adviser discusses diversity, inclusion and firm culture
- Working time and flexible working
- Relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time
- Whistleblowing
- FCA launches campaign to encourage whistleblowing
- TUPE
- Service provision changes with two or more transferees: EAT applies Govaerts
- Practice, procedure and settlement
- Preliminary strike-out of ‘continuing acts’ found to be time-barred
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
- Immigration
- MAC opens consultation on the Intra-company Transfer immigration route
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an e-bulletin from the Health and Safety Executive reflecting on a year of the coronavirus pandemic, (2) analysis of the restrictions coming into force on 29 March 2021 under the new ‘Step’ regulations, (3) proposed expiry of the provisions relating to emergency volunteering leave in the Coronavirus Act 2020, (4) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (5) a Supreme Court judgment on whether on-call overnight care workers were entitled to be paid the national minimum wage for periods when they were asleep, (6) a consultation by the Low Pay Commission to inform its recommendations on the 2022 minimum wage rates, (7) amendment regulations for the national minimum wage updating rates and age eligibility, (8) regulations on the automatic enrolment earnings trigger and qualifying earnings band for workplace pensions, (9) an analysis of the relevant items for employment lawyers from the UK's first 'Tax Day', (10) a speech by a senior adviser to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on diversity, inclusion and safe firm cultures, (11) two CJEU judgments on the relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time, (12) a new campaign from the FCA to encourage people in financial services to report wrongdoing, (13) an EAT judgment on the consequences under TUPE 2006 when a single contract is split on re-tendering into two or more contracts, (14) an EAT decision reviewing authorities on cases with ‘continuing acts’ said to be time-barred, (15) the weekly operational summary from HM Court & Tribunals Service, (16) a consultation from the Migration Advisory Committee on the Intra-Company Transfer immigration route, (17) a new Precedent workplace coronavirus testing policy and two new precedents in collaboration with the Lexis®PSL Tax team in relation to IR35, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (20) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for April 2021.
