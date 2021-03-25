Sign-in Help
Employment weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Published on: 25 March 2021
This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) an e-bulletin from the Health and Safety Executive reflecting on a year of the coronavirus pandemic, (2) analysis of the restrictions coming into force on 29 March 2021 under the new ‘Step’ regulations, (3) proposed expiry of the provisions relating to emergency volunteering leave in the Coronavirus Act 2020, (4) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel, (5) a Supreme Court judgment on whether on-call overnight care workers were entitled to be paid the national minimum wage for periods when they were asleep, (6) a consultation by the Low Pay Commission to inform its recommendations on the 2022 minimum wage rates, (7) amendment regulations for the national minimum wage updating rates and age eligibility, (8) regulations on the automatic enrolment earnings trigger and qualifying earnings band for workplace pensions, (9) an analysis of the relevant items for employment lawyers from the UK's first 'Tax Day', (10) a speech by a senior adviser to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on diversity, inclusion and safe firm cultures, (11) two CJEU judgments on the relevant factors when determining whether stand-by time is working time, (12) a new campaign from the FCA to encourage people in financial services to report wrongdoing, (13) an EAT judgment on the consequences under TUPE 2006 when a single contract is split on re-tendering into two or more contracts, (14) an EAT decision reviewing authorities on cases with ‘continuing acts’ said to be time-barred, (15) the weekly operational summary from HM Court & Tribunals Service, (16) a consultation from the Migration Advisory Committee on the Intra-Company Transfer immigration route, (17) a new Precedent workplace coronavirus testing policy and two new precedents in collaboration with the Lexis®PSL Tax team in relation to IR35, (18) dates for your diary, (19) updates to our case, legislation, consultation, and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, and (20) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for April 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

