Employment weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Article summary

This edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) the Cabinet Office’s roadmap out of the lockdown in England, (2) an update to the Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework on easing coronavirus restrictions, (3) various coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to international travel and restrictions, (4) an agreement to extend the provisional application of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement until 30 April 2021, (5) analysis of the Supreme Court decision on the status of Uber drivers, (6) the new edition of the Equal Treatment Bench Book, (7) the publication of the final report from the Hampton-Alexander Review on women on boards, (8) a six month delay in enforcement action against employers who fail to report their gender pay gap, (9) two draft decisions from the European Commission on the adequacy of the UK data protection regime, (10) a Court of Appeal judgment on the application of the doctrine of res judicata, and the abuse of process principle in union disciplinary proceedings, (11) a High Court decision that defamation losses are not claimable where the Johnson exclusion principle applies, (12) amendments to regulations on calculating a week’s pay in relation to the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, (13) an EAT judgment on when a tribunal must consider an award for a failure to give written particulars, (14) the weekly operational summary from HM Court and Tribunals Service, (15) updated guidance from the Local Government Pension Scheme Advisory Board on public sector exit payments, (16) the latest version of HMRC’s employer guides for benefits in kind, (17) a set of expectations from the Investment Association on issues including diversity and executive pay, (18) a new Precedent providing a template status determination statement under the off-payroll IR35 regime, (19) dates for your diary, (20) updates to our case, legislation and coronavirus (COVID-19) employment legislation trackers, (21) new Q&As and (22) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for March 2021. or to read the full analysis.