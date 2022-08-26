Employment weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) analysis of an EAT judgment looking at whether an employer’s preconditions for granting paid special leave during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were discriminatory, (2) a new government initiative to help adults with learning disabilities enter or stay in the workforce, (3) the Supreme Court’s judgment on the proportionality of a confiscation order being made under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 in the case of admitted CV fraud, (4) new research from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on executive pay within FTSE 100 companies, (5) revised and new guidance documents from the Home Office on the Scale-up route, (6) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding the work concession for Health and Care visa applicants, (7) updated guidance from the Home Office on preventing illegal working in licenced premises, (8) updated guidance from the Home Office on the Seasonal Worker route in respect of poultry production workers, (9) the Financial Conduct Authority’s call for interest from stakeholders to join its new advisory committee on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, (10) an update from the Insolvency Service that, after conducting an investigation, it will not commence criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our case tracker and employment horizon scanner, and (13) new Q&As. or to read the full analysis.