- Employment weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Equality
- Preconditions for the grant of paid special leave during the pandemic did not amount to discriminatory treatment
- DWP launches LSE initiative for adults with learning disabilities and autism
- Recruitment
- Top court opts for middle way in CV fraud confiscation cases
- Pay
- TUC publishes research on executive pay
- Immigration
- New guidance provides more details on Scale-up route
- Work concession for Health and Care visa applicants ends on 4 October 2022
- Preventing illegal working in licenced premises guidance updated
- Poultry production workers added to Seasonal Worker route
- Governance and regulatory
- FCA seeks external experts for new ESG advisory committee
- Redundancy
- Insolvency Service provides update on P&O Ferries redundancies
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) analysis of an EAT judgment looking at whether an employer’s preconditions for granting paid special leave during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were discriminatory, (2) a new government initiative to help adults with learning disabilities enter or stay in the workforce, (3) the Supreme Court’s judgment on the proportionality of a confiscation order being made under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 in the case of admitted CV fraud, (4) new research from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on executive pay within FTSE 100 companies, (5) revised and new guidance documents from the Home Office on the Scale-up route, (6) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding the work concession for Health and Care visa applicants, (7) updated guidance from the Home Office on preventing illegal working in licenced premises, (8) updated guidance from the Home Office on the Seasonal Worker route in respect of poultry production workers, (9) the Financial Conduct Authority’s call for interest from stakeholders to join its new advisory committee on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, (10) an update from the Insolvency Service that, after conducting an investigation, it will not commence criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our case tracker and employment horizon scanner, and (13) new Q&As.
