LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 26 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Employment weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Equality
  • Preconditions for the grant of paid special leave during the pandemic did not amount to discriminatory treatment
  • DWP launches LSE initiative for adults with learning disabilities and autism
  • Recruitment
  • Top court opts for middle way in CV fraud confiscation cases
  • Pay
  • TUC publishes research on executive pay
  • Immigration
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment highlights includes: (1) analysis of an EAT judgment looking at whether an employer’s preconditions for granting paid special leave during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic were discriminatory, (2) a new government initiative to help adults with learning disabilities enter or stay in the workforce, (3) the Supreme Court’s judgment on the proportionality of a confiscation order being made under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 in the case of admitted CV fraud, (4) new research from the Trades Union Congress (TUC) on executive pay within FTSE 100 companies, (5) revised and new guidance documents from the Home Office on the Scale-up route, (6) updated guidance from the Home Office regarding the work concession for Health and Care visa applicants, (7) updated guidance from the Home Office on preventing illegal working in licenced premises, (8) updated guidance from the Home Office on the Seasonal Worker route in respect of poultry production workers, (9) the Financial Conduct Authority’s call for interest from stakeholders to join its new advisory committee on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, (10) an update from the Insolvency Service that, after conducting an investigation, it will not commence criminal proceedings against P&O Ferries, (11) dates for your diary, (12) updates to our case tracker and employment horizon scanner, and (13) new Q&As. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use it

Derivative claim—what it is and when to use itA guide to specific terminology used in this Practice Note is provided—see below.What is a derivative claim?A derivative claim (or derivative action) is a claim brought or continued by a shareholder on behalf of the company in relation to a breach of

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More