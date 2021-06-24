Employment weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a poll run by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the home working plans of businesses in London once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, (2) an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care that care home workers will be required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus, (3) guidance from the Department for Transport on travelling to and from England during the pandemic, (4) updated terms and conditions for the Kickstart Scheme, (5) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions in Wales and Scotland, (6) a Court of Appeal judgment on the unavailability of interim relief in discrimination claims, (7) a new tool launched by the government to help expectant parents plan shared parental leave, (8) an analysis of the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’ for applications to the EU Settlement Scheme, (9) two updated guidance documents from the Home Office on right to work checks, (10) an analysis of the likely impact of proposals to change annual benefit statements for members of direct contribution pension schemes, (11) an analysis of the First-tier Tax Tribunal decision that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme are considered earnings for National Insurance Contributions purposes, (12) an analysis of EU Member States’ unanimous vote for data adequacy proposals, (13) a Private Member’s Bill relating to dismissal and re-engagement, (14) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (15) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, (18) new Q&As, and (19) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for July 2021. or to read the full analysis.