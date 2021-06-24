menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Q&As, weekly highlights, forthcoming developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Employment weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Employment weekly highlights—24 June 2021
Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Employment weekly highlights—24 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • LCCI publishes poll on home working plans of London businesses post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Care home workers required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Guidance published on travelling to and from England during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • DWP issues update to Kickstart Scheme terms and conditions 
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (No 5) (Wales) (Amendment) (No 13) Regulations 2021
  • Health Protection (Coronavirus) (Restrictions and Requirements) (Local Levels) (Scotland) Amendment (No 28) Regulations 2021
  • Equality
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Employment weekly highlights includes: (1) a poll run by the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the home working plans of businesses in London once the coronavirus restrictions are lifted, (2) an announcement by the Department of Health and Social Care that care home workers will be required to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus, (3) guidance from the Department for Transport on travelling to and from England during the pandemic, (4) updated terms and conditions for the Kickstart Scheme, (5) coronavirus health protection amendment regulations relating to restrictions in Wales and Scotland, (6) a Court of Appeal judgment on the unavailability of interim relief in discrimination claims, (7) a new tool launched by the government to help expectant parents plan shared parental leave, (8) an analysis of the implications of the end of the ‘grace period’ for applications to the EU Settlement Scheme, (9) two updated guidance documents from the Home Office on right to work checks, (10) an analysis of the likely impact of proposals to change annual benefit statements for members of direct contribution pension schemes, (11) an analysis of the First-tier Tax Tribunal decision that payments made to employees under a car allowance scheme are considered earnings for National Insurance Contributions purposes, (12) an analysis of EU Member States’ unanimous vote for data adequacy proposals, (13) a Private Member’s Bill relating to dismissal and re-engagement, (14) the weekly operational summary from HM Courts and Tribunals Service, (15) an opportunity to participate in our customer survey on UK/EU divergence, (16) dates for your diary, (17) updates to our case, consultation, legislation and coronavirus employment legislation trackers, (18) new Q&As, and (19) the Industrial Relations Law Reports (IRLR) Highlights for July 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More